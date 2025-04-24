Panda Express Serves up Love and Karaoke, Auntie-Style

​Panda Express, the family-owned pioneer of American Chinese comfort food, is launching its first major national brand campaign under the new tagline, “Have You Eaten Yet?” The integrated campaign, which debuts April 24, just ahead of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, celebrates the deep cultural significance of food as an expression of love within Asian American and immigrant communities nationwide.

Created in partnership with independent agency Opinionated, the campaign builds on the emotional foundation established during Lunar New Year with "The Invitation," the brand’s celebrated short film featuring a duo of tough-but-loving aunties and the initial introduction of the new tagline. In this next chapter, a new group of aunties takes centre stage—this time with mic in hand – inviting everyone to come together, share a meal and feel right at home.

"Asking ‘Have You Eaten Yet?’ is how many of us show love without saying it directly. This question is never really about food — it’s about caring for one another,” said Fabiola Del Rio, vice president of integrated marketing communications at Panda Express. “At Panda, we've always believed that food is a universal language of care, and this campaign celebrates that beautiful connection — one that resonates not just within Asian cultures, but with anyone who’s ever been fed by someone who cares for them.”

Anchored by :60, :30, and :15 spots set to run across CTV/streaming platforms and online video, the campaign joyfully leans into the beloved Asian American pastime of karaoke. The films showcase the aunties belting out heartfelt, often hilariously off-key performances, each one underscoring that in American Chinese culture, food is the ultimate expression of love—especially when words don’t come easy. A full social rollout across TikTok, Meta and Snapchat extends the message through original auntie-led content ripe with standalone slices of karaoke-fuelled wisdom.

The work was directed by Kate Hollowell of Epoch Films, a rising comedy-forward filmmaker whose short film Say Hi Before You Die swept Sundance and SXSW.

Award-winning cinematographer Larkin Seiple, best known for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once and Beef, was brought on by Opinionated to bring a unique tone to the visual storytelling through his signature style. That style is on full display in the longform spot, which channels a surrealist yet tender tone that captures the generational drama and love only Aunties can bring.

“‘Have You Eaten Yet’ isn’t just a campaign—it’s a reflection of how Panda Express shows up in the world. Because at its core, feeding people is an act of love,” said Cameron Soane, associate creative director, Opinionated. “Kate and Larkin brought such a fresh perspective to this story, capturing all the joy, chaos, and heart of family.”

In addition to the films and social, a robust digital and OOH buy that reinforces the "Have You Eaten Yet?" platform will hit nationally, while a traveling karaoke-inspired Panda Express activation will pop up in select Panda locations in major cities throughout the country.

