American Family Insurance Debuts Latest 'Life’s Better' Campaign Spots

American Family Insurance has launched the latest work based on its successful 'Life’s Better' campaign.

Debuting in 2023, the campaign is centred around the idea that, 'when you feel totally protected, you’re free to enjoy the dreams you’ve worked so hard to achieve.' And it uses the brand’s red roofline as a visual representation of dream protection. The campaign has proven to be highly effective in driving ad recognition and brand linkage. The campaign’s success is especially notable when it is remembered that American Family Insurance is a challenger brand that is significantly outspent in a highly cluttered category.

“As we lean into our campaign and evolve our stories – our customers can always rest assured that the dreams they’ve worked so hard to achieve will be protected under the American Family Insurance red roofline,” noted Sherina Smith, CMO at American Family Insurance. “Wherever your dreams may lead, we take pride in protecting them and offering savings to customers who bundle their home, auto, and life insurance policies.”

Three commercials will air over the following weeks to reinforce this message. They include:

'Take Off' tells the story of a young boy dreaming of being a pilot as he imagines flying over his neighbourhood in a cardboard airplane. For many families, dreams often begin with a new home. Your car is also a key part of your dream journey and American Family Insurance offers savings to customers who bundle their home, auto and life insurance policies

'Astronaut' features a young girl dreaming about being an astronaut. As the family returns home from the little girl’s science fair, mom looks at her cell phone with the ‘Drive My Way’ app – a reminder that you can save on auto insurance by driving safely. The message is clear: American Family Insurance is there to inspire, protect and restore the dreams that matter most

'Joy' captures the unbridled joy of a parent enjoying his dream of fatherhood as he plays with his son before bedtime. Even though a storm rages outside, we see a father gently humming a lullaby in their quiet moment of reflection, knowing they are safe and secure, warm and unshaken under the American Family Insurance roof

Each spot concludes with the brand’s well-established tagline, 'Insure carefully, dream fearlessly.'

The three :30 spots will air regionally across American Family’s 19 state markets. Accompanying the TV will be out-of-home, radio and digital materials. Work was created by American Family Insurance’s creative agency partner, Elite Media.

