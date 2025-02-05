Captain America and American Family Insurance Help Protect Your Dreams

American Family Insurance announces a collaboration with Marvel Studios’ 'Captain America: Brave New World', in theatres this month, to illustrate and showcase the parallels between American Family Insurance’s Red Roofline and Captain America’s iconic shield as trusted emblems of protection.

The full 360 campaign featuring Anthony Mackie was created by Elite Media and includes cinema, television, outdoor, radio, digital and social media. The creative idea, 'Like Your Shield,' shows how both Captain America and American Family Insurance can help protect your dreams.

“Teaming up with this film gives us an opportunity to tap into culture and create a powerful connection between American Family Insurance and the Marvel fanbase,” said Sherina Smith, CMO at American Family Insurance. “In a landscape filled with competitive movie promotions, the synergy of our red roofline of protection and Captain America's shield allows us to engage authentically with moviegoers and demonstrate the power of the right protection.”

The :45 cinema ad and accompanying :30 television cutdown feature original footage with Anthony Mackie as Captain America in an action-packed sequence that concludes at a family’s home. Introduced by American Family Insurance’s distinctive musical jingle, we hear a voiceover reminding viewers “Life’s better when you’re under our roof because we help protect your dreams.” As Captain America checks on the family, their son remarks, “I like your shield.” Captain America looks upward to the red roof and responds, “I like yours, too.” The ad ends with the company logo and its long-running tagline, “Insure carefully, dream fearlessly.”

Advertising, including broadcast, outdoor, radio, digital and social, is running nationally, with cinema targeted to key markets.