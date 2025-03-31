Pacifico Inspires Your Next Adventure in Latest Spots

Life isn’t lived from the side lines, but rather it’s a never-ending game of discovery and adventures. Pacifico has embodied this sentiment since the 70s – becoming a staple for the everyday explorers. Now the brand is looking to expand its free-spirited ethos from coast to coast.

Pacifico tapped Day One Agency (D1A) to define its brand purpose while transforming it into a leading digital-first beer brand across the U.S. The bold new brand platform, Find Your Own Way, showcases Pacifico as the beer for those who take the path less travelled. Inspiring everyday explorers to embrace the journey, break free from the familiar, and carve their own way, this platform and fully integrated, national brand campaign of the same name is designed to help fuel people’s thirst for discovery and celebrate life’s detours.

The hero :30 spot— ‘Discovered by Accident’—is inspired by the brand’s (rumoured) origin story. Shot on Bolex 16mm film camera, the 70s-esque spot tells the tale of a group of surfers who, in search of a legendary wave in Mexico, accidentally stumble upon Pacifico and bring it back to California. The:15 spot of ‘A Story to Tell’ delivers a close-up view of the crisp, golden Mexican lager, using stunning beauty shots and voice-overs to showcase its refreshing qualities and drive thirst appeal in any viewer.

“Pacifico has always been more than just a beer—it’s a symbol of discovery, adventure, and living life off the beaten path. As the brand continues to gain momentum nationally, we wanted a creative partner who could translate that ethos into modern, culturally resonant storytelling,” said Greg Gallagher, SVP, brand marketing, Constellation Brands. “Day One Agency’s deep understanding of culture and their agile, social-first approach made them the perfect creative partner to help us grow Pacifico into a leading digital-first beer brand.”

Find Your Own Way will run across digital, social, streaming audio, and TV. Additionally, the campaign will include experiential, PR, OOH and influencer marketing efforts. This launch reinforces the new Pacifico brand purpose—Fuelling the Thirst for Discovery— to inspire modern explorers while expanding the brand’s reach beyond its West Coast stronghold.

“‘Find Your Own Way’ is more than just a campaign platform but an ambition—to connect and reach a generation that’s looking to get off their phones and into the real world,” said Jamie Falkowski, CCO and partner at Day One Agency. “This story reflects how we approach every partnership: rooted in a consumer truth, narrative at the forefront with an eye toward where audiences are headed next. We’re excited to fuel the brand’s growth as a digital-first brand and help more people discover what makes them truly special.”

This is the first creative work from D1A after being named Creative AOR following a competitive review this summer. The agency is leading the brand’s go-to-market strategy, including planning and creative for 360-degree campaigns across above-the-line, digital, OOH, social, and influencer.