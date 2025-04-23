EDITION
Barking Owl
Music & Sound
Los Angeles, USA
https://www.barkingowlsound.com
caroldunn@barkingowlsound.com
310.979.4000
44
TH
All TIME
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
Work of the Week: 13/06/25
14/06/2025
My First Year In Advertising: Music Company Edition
11/06/2025
Derek Jeter Fronts Arena Club’s Debut TV Spot from Orchard
06/06/2025
Legendary Anchor Lee Leonard Celebrates Lifelong Commitment of Sports Fans for ESPN
05/06/2025
Ōura Reclaims Ageing with Bold New Campaign 'Give Us the Finger'
02/06/2025
Lexus Reimagines Luxury for the Emotionally Intelligent Driver
14/04/2025
Work of the Week: 11/04/25
11/04/2025
Barking Owl Bounds Into Chi-Town
08/04/2025
Schick Hydro Silk Razors Showcases Not-So-Smooth Awkward Moments
07/04/2025
New Amsterdam Vodka Embodies Brotherly Bonds of Competition for Visual Identity Refresh
02/04/2025
Harry’s Embraces Honesty in New ‘Man, That Feels Good’ Campaign
02/04/2025
Barking Owl Unveiled as #1 Music and Sound Company in North America on Little Black Book's League Table of Creativity 2024
27/03/2025
