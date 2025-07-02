senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
FanDuel Casino Calls All Thrillionaires to Spotlight Unique Casino Experience

02/07/2025
The quirky campaign was created with Orchard Creative and highlights the entertainment experience that FanDuel Casino Jackpots provide customers

FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, has launched 'Calling All Thrillioniares,' a new creative platform for FanDuel Casino.

'Calling All Thrillionaires!' aims to elevate and set FanDuel Casino apart from the sea of online casino ads that focus on offers by showcasing the unique experience FanDuel Casino can provide. The campaign comes to life across TV, OLV, paid social and digital, retail, direct mail, radio, and OOH. The first iteration of 'Calling All Thrillionaires' highlights the entertainment experience that FanDuel Casino Jackpots provide customers. The new spots will air in key FanDuel Casino markets including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

"At FanDuel Casino we believe the real magic lies in the thrill of possibility," said Daniele Phillips, vice president of marketing at FanDuel Casino. "Our newest campaign 'Calling all Thrillionaires' celebrates the enjoyment of anticipation within our new FanDuel Jackpots experience. The campaign builds upon our key brand values to always provide our players with fun, responsible, and exciting experiences on FanDuel Casino."

Orchard Creative and FanDuel Casino will work together to drive FanDuel Casino's next phase of ambitious growth," said Barney Robinson, chief executive officer at Orchard Creative. "Calling All Thrillionaires" is a clarion call to all online casino players. FanDuel Casino understands what really energises and motivates customers is anticipation. Our new campaign showcases just that."

The 'Calling All Thrillionaires' campaign will feature two hero spots including Mechanical Bulls and Haunted Home.

For more information on FanDuel Casino, visit here.

