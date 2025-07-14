Apple’s Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Reimagines Mexican Folklore with Retro Gaming Flair

​Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone campaign reimagines Mexican folklore through a bold, genre-blending adventure film that fuses Western cinema with retro gaming aesthetics.

Titled 'El Lazo de Petra', the 11-minute short follows a grandmother recounting a tale of female strength to her granddaughter—centred on Petra, a fearless heroine who battles legendary monsters from Mexican folklore, including La Llorona, El Coco, and the Chaneques. The narrative weaves together live action and 16-bit pixel animation to celebrate the power and resilience of Mexican women through a modern cinematic lens.

Directed by Vancouver-based Mexican filmmaker and actress Gigi Saul Guerrero, also known as 'La Muñeca del Terror,' the film pushes the creative boundaries of iPhone 16 Pro’s camera technology. Features like cinematic mode, action mode, slow motion, 5x optical zoom, and the LiDAR scanner were used to craft Petra’s pixelated world and dynamic battles—one of which appears as a playable, arcade-style sequence inspired by 90s video games.

The film’s animation was developed in collaboration with Halberd Studios, a Mexican indie game developer renowned for its folklore-inspired game design. By using the iPhone’s camera and LiDAR capabilities, the team captured 3D data and motion to seamlessly convert live-action elements into animated pixel art

Behind the camera, director of photography Alexis Zabé and award-winning composer Carl Thiel elevate the project further, merging classic Spaghetti Western influences with traditional Mexican instruments for a cinematic score. Rising 21-year-old Mexican artist Irany Divad contributes an original song for the end credits, celebrating Petra’s story and the empowerment it represents.

'El Lazo de Petra' follows in the footsteps of Apple’s previous successful Shot on iPhone campaigns in Mexico, including 'Huracán Ramírez & La Piñata Enchilada' (2023) and '¡Suerte!' (2024). Once again, Apple highlights the power of its technology in the hands of visionary local creators—championing storytelling that’s deeply cultural, emotionally resonant, and globally impactful.

The campaign will roll out across digital, TV, streaming, social media, and out-of-home platforms. A behind-the-scenes feature will also accompany the hero film, giving viewers a closer look at how iPhone 16 Pro’s advanced tools are empowering a new generation of filmmakers and game developers.

