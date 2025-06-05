Legendary Anchor Lee Leonard Celebrates Lifelong Commitment of Sports Fans for ESPN

​ESPN is set to launch 'SPORTS FOREVER' on June 5th during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC, marking the cornerstone of its brand campaign for the upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. Created in partnership with BSSP, this campaign not only celebrates the iconic legacy of ESPN but also reminds viewers of its mission - serving sports fans anytime, anywhere. As ESPN reflects on its four-decade commitment to fans, it looks ahead to a new era in sports where innovations will once again change the game. 'Sports Forever' represents ESPN's new platform and will serve as the guiding campaign for the brand.

In an increasingly crowded and confusing sports marketplace, the new brand platform aims to set ESPN apart from competitors who focus on one-off promotions mixed in a sea of non-sports related content. As the only truly dedicated sports platform, ESPN aims to set itself apart from competitors who focus on one-off sports promotions within a sea of unrelated content. ESPN has and always will be for the pure love of the game.

'Sports Forever' emphasises that being a fan is not just a momentary engagement but a lifelong journey, with ESPN at the forefront of that experience. The campaign highlights ESPN’s unique position in an increasingly crowded and confusing sports marketplace, where every network and streamer touts their #1 sports line up. Clarity and brand differentiation become critical, and 'Sports Forever' showcases signature content such as College Gameday, championship-calibre events like the CFP and NBA Finals, and iconic voices like Joe Buck and Mike Breen, who brings his celebrated “BANG!” to the forefront. Key assets from the campaign include film spots launching during the NBA Finals, engaging audio, digital banners, strategic OOH placements, and merchandise to enhance fan engagement across multiple platforms.

The campaign includes a 60-second spot featuring the legendary voice of former ESPN anchor Lee Leonard, encapsulating the essence of this message. It juxtaposes Leonard’s original prophecy from the first ever SportsCenter broadcast with a reminder of ESPN’s unwavering love for sports and the exciting future that beckons. The phrase “Sports Forever” speaks to the indelible role ESPN has played in the lives of fans, reinforcing its commitment to being a lifelong companion as the brand moves forward. Research indicates that 88% of fans maintain their passion for sports until the end, underscoring this dedication.

Additionally, ESPN emphasises its leadership in women’s sports through the WNCAA and WNBA, with star talent engaging with fans in relatable ways. From Schefter in Lambeau to Dickie V body surfing, the campaign captures real-life moments that resonate with fans, increasing brand relevance and passion for ESPN. The accompanying music features an original composition that builds on the iconic SportsCenter DADADA jingle, infusing the campaign with a familiar and compelling rhythm.



As ESPN lays the groundwork for this new brand line, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering and innovating for fans, ensuring that 'Sports Forever' reflects the essence of what being a fan truly means. The strategic foundation laid by this campaign will drive future conversations about the brand’s direction, ensuring that ESPN continues to resonate with fans and meet their evolving needs. Fans are invited to join ESPN as it embraces the future of sports together, guided by the spirit of 'Sports Forever.'

