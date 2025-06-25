Etsy Celebrates 20 Years of Being the Human Antidote to Mass-Made

As Etsy marks its 20th anniversary, it’s unveiling a new phase of its brand campaign that leans into a growing tension in the current shopping landscape: in a world of endless sameness, mass production, and convenience-driven purchasing, people are hungry for something different. This moment brings into sharp focus the mission that has guided Etsy from the start: Keep Commerce Human.

Airing on 1st July, Etsy’s new TV spot 'What it Takes', from Orchard and Love Song director Will Dohrn shifts the attention from what is being sold to how -- and by whom. While last year’s campaign celebrated the emotional joy of discovering something special, this year’s is a tribute to the effort, intention, and creative force behind it.

The ad follows three Etsy sellers -- Maria, Alicia, and Luke -- mid-process:

Sanding, sketching, soldering, starting over - capturing the raw, repetitive, and deeply human work of making



Moments like 'Designed by Luke', 'Crafted by Alicia', and 'Molded by Maria' nod to Etsy’s Creativity Standards



A clear reminder that what sets Etsy apart isn’t just the items themselves, but the people behind them



It all builds to a simple closing visual: a tap in the Etsy app, reinforcing just how easy it is to discover something truly special



“In a time when so much of what we see and buy feels the same, there’s something powerful about discovering an item that’s truly special,” says Etsy CMO Brad Minor. “Last year we highlighted how Etsy brings humanity to a world increasingly shaped by machines, and this year we’re celebrating originality in a shopping landscape that often prioritises convenience over creativity. As people look for more meaningful alternatives to the mass-produced, we’re proud to spotlight the real stories and skill behind each item -- and show how it’s easier than ever to find those special pieces through our app.”



​Heather Larimer, executive creative director at Orchard, said, “The most meaningful shopping experiences start with human beings, real people who have honed their craft with care and persistence. With this spot, we wanted to show raw and authentic moments of sellers creating, which of course includes inspiration, struggle and finally triumph at creating an object that is truly original. It's this human originality that differentiates Etsy and creates such a special experience for the buyer.”

