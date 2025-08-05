senckađ
Edition : International
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Levi’s and Beyoncé Saddle Up for Final Film in ‘REIIMAGINE’ Campaign

05/08/2025
Directed by Melina Matsoukas and created TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, the campaign represented “a new level and scale of collaboration” according to the brand’s global CMO, writes LBB’s Addison Capper

Levi’s has released The Denim Cowboy, the final chapter in its ‘REIIMAGINE’ campaign with Beyoncé. Created by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA in partnership with Parkwood Entertainment, the campaign launched following the release of the singer’s country album Cowboy Carter in March 2024.

The 90-second film draws from the three earlier chapters – 'Launderette', 'Pool Hall', and 'Refrigerator' – and adds new scenes and extended footage. Set to a version of Beyoncé’s track ‘Levii’s Jeans’, it showcases looks from the BEYONCÉ x LEVI’S denim collection.

The spot was directed by long-time Beyoncé collaborator Melina Matsoukas through de la revolućion/PRETTYBIRD. It includes a scene in which Beyoncé wins a pair of 501 jeans from a pool shark character played by Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role from 'Chapter 2: Pool Hall', which reimagined a 1991 Levi’s ad.

“‘The Denim Cowboy’ marks the culmination of the ground breaking Levi’s REIIMAGINE campaign, marking the final celebration of a partnership that has explored reinvention and reinterpretation at every turn,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co. “The campaign represents a new level and scale of collaboration that has put women at the centre of the narrative and set in motion a new, iconic chapter in Levi’s history that continues to reaffirm the brand’s place at the centre of culture.”

The campaign’s release comes shortly after Levi Strauss & Co. reported $1.4 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 6% year-over-year increase on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis.

Credits
v2.25.1