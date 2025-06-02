Ōura Reclaims Ageing with Bold New Campaign 'Give Us the Finger'

​Ōura believes health isn’t just about adding more years to your life—it’s about adding more life to your years. With the debut of its newest brand campaign and TV spot, it is turning that belief into a bold, culture-shifting message: getting older isn’t something to fear—it’s something to strive for.

A Bold Line with a Deeper Meaning

'Give Us the Finger', created by nice&frank directed by Love Song's Walid Labri, is an ode to the iconic form factor of Ōura Ring and signature placement on the index finger, where it captures the most precise and consistent health data.

It also nods to the familiar moment of recognition between Ōura members — a quiet signal of shared experience. More than just a bold line, it’s a statement of identity and an invitation to live with energy, resilience, and vigour at every age.

The new spot captures moments of focus and triumph — a man at a piano, a woman on a mountaintop, a chess player about to checkmate — each fully immersed in life, wearing the Ōura Ring with confidence. Through rich storytelling, it inspires viewers to take action now for a vibrant, thriving future. It’s a nod to an 'if you know, you know' community focused on extending their health span, empowered by Ōura’s insights.



Among them: George Papoutsis, a streetball trick shot artist dominating courts in NYC, and Mónica Romero and Omar Ocampo, world-renowned Argentine tango dancers who met in Buenos Aires over 40 years ago. These are not models of youth—they’re models of living well.

A Campaign Built on Optimism, Not Perfection

“As a culture, we’ve been conditioned to try and escape the reality of aging, drawn instead to the search for eternal youth. But the truth is, aging is inevitable, and getting older is a gift. When we’re fortunate enough to do it in good health, our later years can be some of the most meaningful. In 2025, we want to empower our members to meet their health journey with fierce optimism and a clear purpose: to live longer, healthier, and more vibrantly than ever before,” said Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer at Ōura.

This isn’t a pitch for peak performance or the illusion of staying young forever. Instead, it’s a quiet rebellion against perfectionism, and a celebration of presence, intention, and the clarity that comes from knowing yourself better with every passing year.

The Takeaway

This campaign reflects what Oura has always believed: that wellness is a daily practice. Through sleep, recovery, and readiness insights, Oura empowers members to make smarter, sustainable decisions each and every day.

In a culture that tends to be obsessed with youth, we’re here to celebrate something deeper: the joy of growing into yourself. So when we say 'Give Us the Finger,' we’re inviting you to wear your commitment—to living fully, aging intentionally, and supporting your health through every chapter.

Because the goal isn’t to stay young. It’s to stay well.

