Trim Editing
Editors
London, UK
http://www.trimediting.com
production@trimediting.com
+44 (0)20 7729 9666
Progressive Insurance Expands ‘Monster To-Do List’ Campaign for Small Business Owners
20/05/2025
Craig David Relives Old Memories in Powerful Shelter Campaign
14/05/2025
Grumpy Pirates Feel the Joy in Lipton Ice Tea's Swashbuckling Spot
14/05/2025
Parents' Worst Fears Come to Life in Life360's Darkly Funny Musical
05/05/2025
Lucrecia Draws on the Stylishly Surreal in JADE's 'FUFN'
26/03/2025
KFC’s 'BELIEVE' Campaign Takes Fans on a Gravy-Drenched Fable of Chicken Devotion
14/03/2025
Work of the Week: 07/03/25
07/03/2025
Wiggleman and Future You Celebrate Launch of Apple iPhone 16e
03/03/2025
Work of the Week: 21/02/25
21/02/2025
Fossil Fuel Banks Cause Climate Chaos at Make My Money Matter's Garden Centre
18/02/2025
LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani's Hearts Race for Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
13/02/2025
OVY ON THE DRUMS Brings Desperados' Latin Spirit to Life Through Music
03/02/2025
