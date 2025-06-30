senckađ
Nike Unleashes 'SCARY GOOD' as a Fearless Ode to Attacking Football

30/06/2025
Blending horror satire with raw athleticism, Wieden+Kennedy London's campaign stars Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Giulia Gwinn, Erling Haaland, Kerolin Nicoli, Sam Kerr, Cole Palmer, Salma Paralluelo and Vinícius Júnior, igniting a bold new era of creativity on and off the pitch

Nike Football has unveiled 'SCARY GOOD,' which introduces the brand’s bold approach to breaking boring football and inspiring athletes* and fans with the fearless, creative style of play they love.

Beyond a campaign, SCARY GOOD is a creative manifesto that celebrates the unmistakable style of play of the world’s most ferocious attackers — a style that can bring the fun back to football.

This new era of Nike Football aims to do what the brand does best: channelling the elite mentality of the world’s greatest footballers to dare the next generation to join into the revival of the creative game. This invitation goes all out on instinctive, attacking football, appealing directly to athletes and fans who don’t just want to emerge on top — but strive to give their opponents nightmares about yet another devastating defeat.

SCARY GOOD features nine films that pay homage to the horror and satire of late-night television with a cast of the game’s most dominant attackers, including the greatest of all time, young legends in the making and the sport’s foremost barrier breakers.

From spine-chilling flicks and bizarre legal infomercials to late-night psychic readings and nostalgic adult cartoons, SCARY GOOD delivers stories from the pitch in a way that reflects the legacy of Nike Football’s historic creativity.

The SCARY GOOD launch features a 60-second montage of the best moments from eight individual films, warning viewers of the upcoming reset in the game. The Nike Football brand anthem is followed by the campaign’s first vignette: Free Psychic Readings with Alexia, starring Spanish attacker Alexia Putellas as a late-night hotline psychic.

In the vignette, Alexia uses her crystal ball and game-reading ability to predict the downfall of her callers on the pitch, foreseeing a future where she can anticipate her adversary’s moves, always.

The short film is one of several that gives fans a glimpse into attacking football through the powerful, creative and unapologetic stories of the world’s most electrifying women footballers — reflecting Nike’s continued commitment to elevating women athletes through both storytelling and performance innovation.

“I am proud to stand side by side in a cast made up of the world’s most disruptive attackers in a campaign that shows the influence women have over global football,” said Alexia.

Also debuting July 1 is Kyller Instinct, a short horror film about a traumatized goalkeeper and a hospital ward full of defenders who have recently faced French attacker Kylian Mbappé.

“This campaign is about reminding the world that the game is still about joy and daring to be different,” said Kylian. “I was deeply influenced by Nike’s creative work growing up, and now I am happy to become part of that legacy.”

Athletes featured in the campaign alongside Alexia and Kylian include Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Giulia Gwinn, Erling Haaland, Kerolin, Sam Kerr, Cole Palmer, Salma Paralluelo and Vini Jr.

By obsessing today’s game and its culture, Nike is committed to serving and inspiring a global community of football athletes and fans that expect more from the game they love.

Both the launch of the Phantom 6 and the kickoff of Toma El Juego in Los Angeles this month are statements from Nike Football’s playbook aimed at igniting the brilliance of the beautiful game with athlete and fan insights.

As the countdown to the game’s biggest tournament returning to North America continues, additional moments will help to underscore Nike’s position as The Home of Football: where the best athletes, stories and products live.

*If you have a body, you are an athlete.

