Progressive Insurance Expands ‘Monster To-Do List’ Campaign for Small Business Owners

This summer, small business owners are balancing an endless list of tasks—especially as their businesses grow. And when it comes to insurance, well, that’s a daunting to-do that can linger. To help knock one easy to-do off the list, Progressive is continuing its 'Monster To-Do List' campaign that highlights how easy it is for small business owners to get a commercial auto insurance quote online—so they can get right back to taking on all of their other to-dos.

Created by long time AOR Arnold, this iteration of the campaign features the owner of a landscaping business inundated with tasks.

In the spots, 'Mo’s Mulch & Mow,' the giant yellow creature follows a landscaping business owner around throughout his day, reminding him of all the things he needs to get done. It does so by not-so-subtly slapping sticky notes everywhere he goes. But even with all of those to-do’s piling up in the way of a big landscaping project, Mo is able to get a quick savings quote from Progressive. How? Because Progressive makes the process so quick and easy that it can fit into any busy small business owner's day, so they can get back to doing what they love.

“Small business owners have come to love our Monster To-Do List character over the last two years,” said Donnell “Dojo” Johnson, SVP group creative director at Arnold. “They see their daily grind in this lovable menace, and appreciate Progressive makes at least one task quick and easy, so they can stay focused on growing their biz.”

Targeted to small business owners who rely on commercial vehicles for their operations, the goal of the campaign is to increase direct sales by giving them a reason to shop directly with Progressive Commercial Auto and Small Business Insurance products. Small business owners are constantly pressed for time, making any opportunity to quickly save money a welcome and reassuring surprise.

The campaign will air on national TV and OLV beginning May 19. Monster To-Do List made its first appearance in 2023 in a spot featuring a food truck owner and its second appearance in a spot featuring a party planner.

