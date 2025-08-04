Elizabeth Hurley Plays Dead in 4creative's Trailer for Game Show ‘The Inheritance'

​Channel 4’s devious new game, 'The Inheritance', is airing later this summer, and to prepare for the occasion the award-winning in-house creative agency 4creative has put together an opulent on-air trailer, showing viewers how life changing death can truly be.

The upcoming show stars Elizabeth Hurley as ‘The Deceased’, the benefactor of a fortune stashed within a grandiose countryside estate. Rob Rinder is ‘The Executor’ of The Deceased’s estate and oversees as 13 contestants must compete with one another, each with the ultimate aim of earning as much of the money for themselves as possible.

4creative’s trailer stars both Elizabeth Hurley and Rob Rinder, reprising their roles from the show. Beginning with a group of mourners draped in black gathered around the open casket where Elizabeth elegantly rests, one mourner can be seen weaving her way through the crowd to pay her respects by Elizabeth’s silk-lined coffin. Dramatically lifting the veil from her face to momentarily admire the beauty of Elizabeth, the scene shifts as the mourner’s hand reaches out. Rather than stroke Liz’s face, the mourner snatches the diamond necklace around the neck of The Deceased.

Chaos ensues as the other mourners take this incident as their cue to begin looting the manor for their own piece of the fortune. The frenzy sees drawers of jewels emptied, vases snatched and oil paintings lifted off the manor walls, all whilst Rob Rinder looks on, mortified.

Suddenly, Elizabeth opens her eyes to speak directly to the camera, “If you hadn’t noticed darlings, I’m dead, which means my entire estate is up for grabs”, only to conclude with the crucial clarification “but only one of them will take home the biggest share”. In doing so, she reminds viewers about a central aspect of The Inheritance, that contestants must compete against each other to take home the biggest share of prize money, just in time for the trailer’s grand finale.

With the mansion ransacked, the scene moves on to one of the looters hurriedly stashing away as many valuables as he can, closing a hearse outside with a wreath on the boot window reading ‘KERCHING’.

Following the film, Key Art shot by the film’s director, Alfred Marroquín and Fly Posters, shot by Will Robson-Scott, will launch from August 25th. The campaign in support of The Inheritance will run across linear, social media, radio, and print.

​David Wigglesworth, executive creative director, 4creative, said, “Our campaign is all about showing what people are truly capable of when the wealth of an inheritance is up for grabs.

“The Inheritance is going to be huge, so we wanted to set the tone from the off, matching its mix of devious shenanigans and opulent elegance to give unsuspecting viewers a taste of what the show is all about.

“Liz Hurley and Robert Rinder are icons who effortlessly made our film about death come to life. We can’t wait for everyone to tune in.”

​Miketta Lane, director of 4creative, said, "We had so much fun making this. Glamorous and beautifully executed, Alfred Marroquin and our friends at Somesuch have helped us craft a film that brings together storytelling, a lavish visual style and the suspenseful spirit of The Inheritance; promising an epic new game show experience that is as stylish as it is thrilling".

​Iain Walters, head of marketing, Channel 4, said, “We needed a campaign as vibrant and visual as the show itself. We’ve taken the stunning work from 4Creative and used media channels that will profile the glamour, share the gameplay and focus on talkability. High visibility media placements will drive awareness whilst innovation in partnerships and creator marketing generate interest and conversation. Elizabeth Hurley and Robert Rinder are the perfect duo, and our social content shows just how good their on-screen presence and chemistry is.”

