senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Liverpool’s Past and Present Collide in Dreamlike Kit Reveal

14/08/2025
14
Share
The imaginative campaign, created with Love Song and directed by Saman Aminzadeh, spotlights the new jerseys featuring players such as Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dyke

Adidas has presented the newly updated Home and Away jerseys for Liverpool FC’s 2025–26 season. The jerseys feature players such as Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dyke, and Curtis Jones alongside legends such as John Barnes, Robbie Fowler, and Kenny Dalglish.

Having previously partnered with the club from 1985–1996 and 2006–2012, the iconic Adidas stripes return—bringing fans the same performance-driven technology worn by LFC players, now paired with elevated style. To commemorate the launch and kick off a new 10-year partnership, Adidas enlisted agency The Midnight Club and production company Love Song, with director Saman Aminzadeh, to bring the campaign to life.

Conceived by The Midnight Club, the spot centres on a young fan who stumbles into an Adidas store after hours and discovers the new LFC x Adidas kit—unleashing a surreal journey with club legends past and present. Directed by Saman, the film blurs reality and dream, beginning with an ethereal dinner scene and culminating with her standing on the Anfield pitch. As vivid, magical visuals sweep across the screen, the message lands with power: Your dream. Our reality.

Blending nostalgia, imagination, and pure fan devotion, the campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter for LFC and Adidas.

Saman Aminzadeh, director said, "I wanted a heightened reality, a world where design and cinematography amplifies the true emotional pulse of being a fan. The journey we’re taking the audience on is to relive the raw, spine-tingling awe of being a kid."

Sara Wallace, executive producer said, "Liverpool FC is woven through every frame: a living mosaic of club Easter eggs, with every visual detail adding depth, richness, and a sense of wonder."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Love Song
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Love Song
What It Takes
Etsy
25/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1