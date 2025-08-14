Liverpool’s Past and Present Collide in Dreamlike Kit Reveal

Adidas has presented the newly updated Home and Away jerseys for Liverpool FC’s 2025–26 season. The jerseys feature players such as Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dyke, and Curtis Jones alongside legends such as John Barnes, Robbie Fowler, and Kenny Dalglish.

Having previously partnered with the club from 1985–1996 and 2006–2012, the iconic Adidas stripes return—bringing fans the same performance-driven technology worn by LFC players, now paired with elevated style. To commemorate the launch and kick off a new 10-year partnership, Adidas enlisted agency The Midnight Club and production company Love Song, with director Saman Aminzadeh, to bring the campaign to life.

Conceived by The Midnight Club, the spot centres on a young fan who stumbles into an Adidas store after hours and discovers the new LFC x Adidas kit—unleashing a surreal journey with club legends past and present. Directed by Saman, the film blurs reality and dream, beginning with an ethereal dinner scene and culminating with her standing on the Anfield pitch. As vivid, magical visuals sweep across the screen, the message lands with power: Your dream. Our reality.

Blending nostalgia, imagination, and pure fan devotion, the campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter for LFC and Adidas.

Saman Aminzadeh, director said, "I wanted a heightened reality, a world where design and cinematography amplifies the true emotional pulse of being a fan. The journey we’re taking the audience on is to relive the raw, spine-tingling awe of being a kid."

Sara Wallace, executive producer said, "Liverpool FC is woven through every frame: a living mosaic of club Easter eggs, with every visual detail adding depth, richness, and a sense of wonder."

