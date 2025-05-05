Parents' Worst Fears Come to Life in Life360's Darkly Funny Musical

Few emotions are as universal - or as complicated - as the worry that comes with loving someone deeply. That core truth is at the heart of a bold, bloody, and darkly hilarious new mini-musical from Life 360, the latest to come out of the brand and Alto’s award-winning 'Family-Proof Your Family' brand platform. That platform, which launched last year, made waves with its bold, darkly comic tone with spots like 'Coat', 'Coffin,' and 'Curfew.'



Because the truth is that loving someone means worrying about them constantly. In fact, a CBS News report found that moms and dads collectively spend a full 37 hours per week stressing about their family’s safety. Not only that, but nearly 90% of parents fear for their children’s safety whenever they’re physically separated (2024 State of Parenting Survey), and 60% report insomnia from worrying about their kids (CBS News).



The brand leaned into this worry, dramatising a mom’s worst fears which are easily remedied with Life360. Titled 'I Think of You (Dying),' the campaign dives headfirst into one of the rawest truths about love: the deeper you care, the more you worry.



For parents, that can often lead to vivid, intrusive, and often irrational thoughts– the kind you don’t want to say out loud, but can’t stop imagining. In the entertaining long-form musical, those fears take centre stage through a hilariously unfiltered musical number sung by a mom to her daughter.

It starts sweet, “You are my whole wide world,” the mother sings. As her anxiety ramps up, the world around her transforms, and so does she. Suddenly animated, the song quickly veers into the absurd as she confesses that every time her daughter leaves, her brain conjures up increasingly ridiculous and morbid outcomes.

From bleeding out in the street and being kidnapped by bandits to organ harvesting rings and alligator attacks– she lists each wild scenario. Her daughter, unfazed, dryly points out that she watches too much true crime. Just as things reach peak absurdity – think Hansel-and-Gretel-style cottages in the woods – the animation snaps back to reality. The daughter holds up the Life360 app and says, “Mom… no more creepy songs.”



The campaign is strategically conceived with social media in mind - TikTok, in particular. To spread the word and spark online conversations, Alto is partnering with specific social media influencers most likely to relate to the sentiment of the campaign - moms.



Working with well-known TikTokers such as Jane Park and Sarah Jane Underwood, the campaign uses the song from 'I Think of You (Dying)' as a jumping off point, before each mom inserts the most outrageous way they’ve envisioned their own child meeting an untimely demise. It’s a clever way to reinforce the insight that drives the campaign, encouraging parents everywhere to realise they’re not alone in these fears – in fact, it’s only natural to worry about your loved ones. The partnerships leverage the universally relatable message, brought to life in a humorous musical, kickstart the social media conversation.

The work was developed in partnership with Feral Child (Passion Pictures) as well as Steve Ayson (MJZ) and songwriter Nick Lutsko, who is most notable for his work with the cult animated series Ren & Stimpy. The song will also be featured on the artist’s Spotify page for the world to enjoy. Three shorter versions of the musical, including audio spots accompany the campaign for paid media.

'I Think of You (Dying)' builds on Life 360’s October 'Family-Proof Your Family' launch. That work, as with this new campaign, centres around Life 360’s safety features like Crash Detection, which uses phone sensors to identify car accidents and automatically notifies Circle members and emergency contacts, and SOS Alerts, which allow users to manually initiate an alert, sending a message to designated contacts and potentially dispatching emergency services.

The campaign is live across broadcast, streaming, social, and digital.