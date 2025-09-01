senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Natwest Targets Locked Out Buyers with Family Backed Mortgage Campaign

01/09/2025
21
Share
The campaign, created by T&P and directed by Freddy Mandy through SMUGGLER, reflects the frustrations of a locked-out generation and the relief of finally holding the keys

NatWest has unveiled its latest integrated campaign to launch its new Family Backed Mortgage, a product designed to help make the dream of buying your first home a reality in an increasingly challenging housing market. It allows buyers to leverage family income to increase their borrowing power, whilst still owning the home completely in their name.

The campaign, created by T&P, is a direct challenge of the impossibility of home ownership, showing how good it feels when you can achieve this goal together with the backing of your family and NatWest. Got Your Back tells this story, from the frustration of feeling locked out of the market, to the undeniable satisfaction of getting your own keys. It’s a clear statement: buying your first home isn't just a dream, it's a tangible goal, and NatWest can help you make it happen.

The campaign is the latest to launch under NatWest’s brand platform, Tomorrow Begins Today, created by T&P in 2020, to inspire the nation to take action today for a better tomorrow.

“Research by the Homeowners Alliance has shown that while 71% of UK non homeowners aspire to buy a home, 1.9 million people think they’ll never be able to do so. While many first-time buyers feel home ownership is out of reach, and families want to help, there’s often a disconnect in how that support can practically manifest beyond a gifted deposit” said Lisa Gervis, marketing director, retail banking, NatWest. "This campaign directly addresses that by showcasing how the NatWest Family-Backed Mortgage enables first-time buyers to take tangible action, fostering important conversations and ultimately unlocking new possibilities."

“Our 30s spot is a simple story packed full of heart, humour and attitude, for a product that will genuinely help people reach that pretty monumental goal of homeownership. And we couldn’t do it without a little help from Elvis, of course.” said Loui Bowes, creative director at T&P.

Directed by Freddy Mandy and produced by SMUGGLER, the multi-channel campaign will run across addressable TV, VOD, digital audio, social, display, web, email and branch, in consumer and broker communications. Further platform-native social executions have been produced in-house by T&P’s film team.

Media was bought and planned by Initiative.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from T&P
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from T&P
Family-Backed Mortgage
NatWest
01/09/2025
Final One Standing
William Hill
15/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1