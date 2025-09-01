Natwest Targets Locked Out Buyers with Family Backed Mortgage Campaign

​NatWest has unveiled its latest integrated campaign to launch its new Family Backed Mortgage, a product designed to help make the dream of buying your first home a reality in an increasingly challenging housing market. It allows buyers to leverage family income to increase their borrowing power, whilst still owning the home completely in their name.

The campaign, created by T&P, is a direct challenge of the impossibility of home ownership, showing how good it feels when you can achieve this goal together with the backing of your family and NatWest. Got Your Back tells this story, from the frustration of feeling locked out of the market, to the undeniable satisfaction of getting your own keys. It’s a clear statement: buying your first home isn't just a dream, it's a tangible goal, and NatWest can help you make it happen.

The campaign is the latest to launch under NatWest’s brand platform, Tomorrow Begins Today, created by T&P in 2020, to inspire the nation to take action today for a better tomorrow.

“Research by the Homeowners Alliance has shown that while 71% of UK non homeowners aspire to buy a home, 1.9 million people think they’ll never be able to do so. While many first-time buyers feel home ownership is out of reach, and families want to help, there’s often a disconnect in how that support can practically manifest beyond a gifted deposit” said Lisa Gervis, marketing director, retail banking, NatWest. "This campaign directly addresses that by showcasing how the NatWest Family-Backed Mortgage enables first-time buyers to take tangible action, fostering important conversations and ultimately unlocking new possibilities."

“Our 30s spot is a simple story packed full of heart, humour and attitude, for a product that will genuinely help people reach that pretty monumental goal of homeownership. And we couldn’t do it without a little help from Elvis, of course.” said Loui Bowes, creative director at T&P.

Directed by Freddy Mandy and produced by SMUGGLER, the multi-channel campaign will run across addressable TV, VOD, digital audio, social, display, web, email and branch, in consumer and broker communications. Further platform-native social executions have been produced in-house by T&P’s film team.

Media was bought and planned by Initiative.

