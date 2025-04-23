EDITION
T&P
Advertising Agency
London, UK
Toyota UK Unveils Fresh Take On Corolla with a British Twist
10/06/2025
Zelenskyy and the Sweatshirt That Strengthened Estonia’s ‘Will to Fight’
09/06/2025
The Times Launches Campaign Marking 240 Years of Trusted Journalism
05/06/2025
Ledley King Unveils Spurs' Home Kit with Rousing Vow Honouring Loyalty of Fans
03/06/2025
Robinson's Touching Spot Has Real Love in Every Drop
02/06/2025
T&Pm Elevates Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke to Executive Creative Director Roles
23/05/2025
Snickers Scores with Mourinho as the ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ Legacy Hits 15 Years
20/05/2025
Snickers Unleashes the ‘Special One’ in Viking-Themed Football Epic
19/05/2025
Work of the Week: 16/05/25
16/05/2025
easyJet Opens Orange Runway for Fans Celebrating Eurovision Song Contest
15/05/2025
British Gas Unveils Heartwarming Brand Platform ‘Taking Care of Things'
09/05/2025
The Secrets of Creative Directors: Resilience, Rejection and the Art of Giving a F*ck Anyway
02/05/2025
