William Hill Unveils ‘Final One Standing’ with High-Octane Multi-Channel Campaign

​William Hill has launched their brand-new game: ‘Final One Standing’ with an energetic new campaign.

Creatively conceived and executed by T&P, the campaign dramatises the new-to market and free-to-play football elimination game. Players can pick a team each week to stay in the game and be in with a chance of being the Final One Standing.

At the heart of the campaign sits a 60” TVC and 30” TVC, directed by Dominic O’Riordan and produced by KODE. In a vast industrial space, players assemble and proceed to sprint at full pelt, dodging footballs being launched out of cannons. We follow our protagonist as he vies to be the Final One Standing and take home a share of the £500,000 jackpot in the opening game.

​Nick Stringer, global brand and creative director at Evoke, said “Final One Standing is an exciting new proposition for William Hill in the free-to-play space and gives us a great opportunity for the brand to show up in an impactful and entertaining way in our advertising.”

​Russell Ramsey, executive creative director, said, “The campaign needed to capture the drama and excitement of a football elimination game so what better way to do this than with an arsenal of cannons firing footballs at fans.”

The campaign is live across TV, VOD, social, digital, press, OOH/DOOH, podcasts and radio.

