senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

William Hill Unveils ‘Final One Standing’ with High-Octane Multi-Channel Campaign

15/08/2025
2
Share
Created by T&P and brought to life by director Dominic O’Riordan, the dramatic launch showcases William Hill’s new football elimination game

William Hill has launched their brand-new game: ‘Final One Standing’ with an energetic new campaign.

Creatively conceived and executed by T&P, the campaign dramatises the new-to market and free-to-play football elimination game. Players can pick a team each week to stay in the game and be in with a chance of being the Final One Standing.

At the heart of the campaign sits a 60” TVC and 30” TVC, directed by Dominic O’Riordan and produced by KODE. In a vast industrial space, players assemble and proceed to sprint at full pelt, dodging footballs being launched out of cannons. We follow our protagonist as he vies to be the Final One Standing and take home a share of the £500,000 jackpot in the opening game.

Nick Stringer, global brand and creative director at Evoke, said “Final One Standing is an exciting new proposition for William Hill in the free-to-play space and gives us a great opportunity for the brand to show up in an impactful and entertaining way in our advertising.”

Russell Ramsey, executive creative director, said, “The campaign needed to capture the drama and excitement of a football elimination game so what better way to do this than with an arsenal of cannons firing footballs at fans.”

The campaign is live across TV, VOD, social, digital, press, OOH/DOOH, podcasts and radio.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from T&P
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from T&P
Final One Standing
William Hill
15/08/2025
Farmer's Choir
Hawkstone
15/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1