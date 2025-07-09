Ben's Original Celebrates Mealtime Moments That Matter

Ben's Original™, part of Mars and a trusted name in kitchens worldwide, has launched its new global brand platform, ‘Keep It Original’. The new creative platform is a celebration of the authenticity and reliability that the Ben's Original brand has delivered for generations, encouraging consumers to embrace their originality.

Keeping It Original with Ben’s Original Mealtime Staples

The inaugural campaign under the ‘Keep It Original’ platform will spotlight the iconic, universally loved Ben’s Original household essential: ready to heat rice. This 360 campaign in partnership with WPP Media will first launch in the US and on digital platforms with a television commercial (TVC), online video and social media content. The TVC uses a dynamic camera tracking technique, symbolising life's constant motion, and features the dinner table as a central theme, where the joys of life converge.

In today's world, consumers are seeking cultural anchors and trusted brands that offer reliable mealtime solutions without spending hours in the kitchen, with 48% of people in the US spending fewer than 15 minutes daily preparing dinner. Ben's Original addresses this need with ‘Keep It Original,’ emphasising the brand's consistent quality, convenience, and ability to unite people around the dinner table. The campaign TVC and accompanying creative assets feature individuals and families enjoying Ben's Original in daily life, showcasing Ben’s Original as the ultimate solution to delicious, flavorful meals, wherever life takes you. And to truly demonstrate Ben’s Original brand purpose, the brand used real people instead of actors in the campaign with relatable scenes inspired by their own life experiences.

"We are incredibly proud to launch 'Keep It Original' with a campaign that truly embodies the spirit of Ben's Original as a brand that brings people together over shared mealtimes," said Matt Graham, global CMO, Mars Food & Nutrition. "This platform celebrates the brand's heritage, while addressing the needs of today's busy consumers who are looking for tasty, accessible, and healthy meal solutions from brands they trust."

​Kareem Shuhaibar, global creative director at T&P, added, "Creating the 'Keep It Original' brand platform has been an exciting journey. We're proud to have developed a campaign that delivers on the Ben's Original legacy, highlighting the brand's ability to bring simple moments of happiness to all, no matter who they are or what they're doing."

“We are excited to bring the new creative platform to life through our strategic media partnerships, incorporating innovations across Social and using contextually relevant placements to deliver our evolved audience approach,” said Clare Redshaw-Farrow, global segment lead, WPP Media.

Alongside its new brand platform, Ben’s Original is introducing an evolved brand identity created by global branding agency JKR. The updated identity will be used to create a more consistent, distinctive and recognisable brand experience. Together, these changes help show what the brand stands for—good food, real ingredients, and a sense of community.

