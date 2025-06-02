Robinson's Touching Spot Has Real Love in Every Drop

Door slams shut, school bags and shoes are scattered, straight to the kitchen for a snack and a drink. The post-school ritual repeated country-wide day after day after day.



However, research shows that the first three minutes of a kid’s return from school are actually some of the most important moments for children and parents to reconnect. This is where Robinsons’ new 'Real Love in Every Drop' brand platform, created by Lucky Generals Robinsons comes to play - placing squash right at the heart of this moment. The platform shows consumers that Robinsons not only understands modern families, the challenges of present-day parenting and real family life, but is also an integral part of it.



Robinsons is the UK’s number one squash brand, trusted by families for over 200 years. With household budgets under pressure, the new brand platform aims to highlight what sets Robinsons apart, challenging the idea that all squash is the same and showcasing the quality and care that make it a preferred choice for families.



Clare Brosnan, Robinsons brand marketing director at Carlsberg Britvic, said, “We are delighted with the way Lucky Generals have captured the essence of what we are striving to achieve for Robinsons - delivering product and emotional superiority of this much-loved soft drinks icon. The Real Love in Every Drop campaign is a new and powerful brand platform that celebrates the role that Robinsons has played in family life for generations”.

The launch campaign will bring the platform to life by harnessing the character (and cheeky mischief) of kids, bringing authenticity and emotion (whether that’s getting a bit carried away on sports day or blubbering at a nativity play) through a warm-hearted, twinkly-eyed tone that doesn't veer into saccharine sentimentality.

The TV ad, which you can see here, opens with a busy mum taking a call from the school, trepidation in her eyes and voice. 'Ruddy ell'. A boy sits pensively outside school while his mum talks to his teacher. One exasperated mum and a silent car journey later, they get home, and the Robinsons squash comes out. As the squash gets drunk, the frustration turns to suppressed smiles that become full-on belly laughs. It's never revealed what happened, but we see a heartfelt moment of connection between mum and son - a quiet reconciliation played out through an unspoken understanding.



The 360 campaign will launched on 31st May with a 60” spot running on TV during the Britain's Got Talent final as well as in cinemas. There will also be an outdoor activation, a host of impactful OOH that will appear nationwide, radio, social and PR, and a wide-ranging influencer campaign to be announced at a later date.

Nick Bird and Lee Smith, creative directors added, We’ve all been there; “Teacher would like a word at school pick-up time’’. The shock, the shame…. then trying to hold back the laughter as you’re given a detailed account of how your little angel wrote ‘Charlie eats farty cake’ on his textbook. Nothing a little sit down and chat over a glass of squash can’t rectify.

