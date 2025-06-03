senckađ
news
Ledley King Unveils Spurs' Home Kit with Rousing Vow Honouring Loyalty of Fans

03/06/2025
T&P has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to launch the club's 2025/26 Home Kit and celebrate this unwavering devotion

Forget fair weather football fans; the love that loyal Spurs supporters have for their beloved Lilywhites endures like no other.

So to launch the club's 2025/26 Home Kit, T&P has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to celebrate this unwavering devotion. ‘Take a Vow’ is more than a tagline; it’s a heartfelt pledge that vocalises the unbreakable bond between fan and club.

From the highs of European glory to the perils of the Premier League, this kit launch talks to the rollercoaster of emotions that have always been part and parcel of being a Spurs supporter. The film even playfully nods to the infamous "lasagne-gate," reminding fans that their dedication stands strong through thick and thin – in sickness and in health! The new Home Kit embodies the intensity of the club and the daring spirit that runs through its DNA.

The campaign's centrepiece is a rousing film in which one-club legend, Ledley King leads players, staff, and fans in a collective vow of loyalty.

Line by line, vows are recounted by fans young and old, from the club groundsman to mascot, Chirpy along with players Micky Van de Ven and Archie Gray, Swedish trio of Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and Amanda Nilden, and captain Beth England – with voices uniting to declare their undying commitment to Spurs.

Writer and author of the vow, T&P creative, Sam Collins said, "To launch the Spurs Home Kit after a season that epitomised the highs and lows of football, it seemed a particularly pertinent moment to honour the unbreakable, unwavering loyalty Spurs supporters have shown over generations. Inspired by an iconic piece of football commentary, 'Take a Vow' is a rallying cry to the Tottenham Hotspur faithful – a reminder that through it all, the love they have for their club endures."

