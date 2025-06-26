Tottenham Hotspur Embraces the Dark Side with Daring New Away Kit Launch

Away from home is where footballers need to feel at their most fearless - and that’s exactly the mindset Tottenham Hotspur have dialled into for the launch of the new Nike away kit for the 2025/26 season.

To launch this streetwear-inspired football range, creative agency T&P partnered with the club to produce a high-energy campaign that sees players and fans 'glitch' from the white home kit into the black away one — revealing their darker, more daring alter egos.

The tagline 'In Darkness We Dare' offers a playful yet powerful twist on Spurs’ iconic motto: 'To Dare Is To Do.' After the club’s recent European breakthrough — ending a 17-year wait for silverware — the line lands with even more conviction.

At the centre of the campaign is a hero film directed by Vigillante’s Chris Ranson, featuring first-team stars, Dominic Solanke and Ella Morris during what appears to be a routine photoshoot at Hotspur Way — until they 'glitch' into the new kit, transporting them to an intense away ground under the lights, referencing a season ahead in the Champions League.

Cameos from Djed Spence and Son Heung-min (donning his legendary black mask from the 2022 season) add extra attitude, as the film follows fans, dogs, and a few surprise guests experiencing the new away energy this kit gives them across Tottenham.

The whole film has a music-video feel with its own bespoke track ‘You Man’ produced by 'Star One' with lyrics from Squad. A full-length version of the track will also be released on Spotify for fans to download. Previous 'Star One' music act partners have included Ed Sheeran, Ashley Walters, D Double E and JME.

T&P associate creative director, Ben Fallows said, “As a Spurs fan myself, the moment I saw this black kit, I knew it would be an instant classic. All we needed to do was make it really stand for something. So, as it’s the exact opposite to the home shirt, we wanted to give players and away fans permission to adopt a different persona that’s more fearless - like a superpower to step into rival London grounds or hostile stadiums across Europe.”