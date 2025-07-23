Oasis and Troy Hawke Reward Britain’s Loudest Lunchbreaks with Juicy Perks

Oasis, the UK’s beloved lunchtime beverage, is revolutionising lunchtime with the audacious ‘Lunchbreak Reward Scream’. Running from July 7th to August 31st, this multi-platform activation – spanning Social, YouTube, Out-of-Home (OOH) and Live Experiences – targets modern workers who have bottled-up their grownup frustrations so much, that by the time that clock strikes lunch, they’re ready to burst.

Enlisting social media sensation and national treasure Troy Hawke to launch the ‘Lunchbreak Reward Scream’ – a reward scheme…that rewards screams, the very clever – and slightly unhinged – tech-heads at Oasis have honed and leveraged the latest in what they’re calling “scream payment technologies”, to convert cathartic screams of joy into juicy lunchbreak rewards; from merch, to free products and discounts.

During live experiences in Birmingham’s Bullring and London’s King’s Cross, Troy invited stressed out workers to let loose their most ridiculous, most joyful scream into a real life ‘Venting Machine’ powered by Snapchat. Further amplifying this experience, a bespoke Snapchat Lens mirrors the physical Venting Machine, allowing users nationwide to scream into their phones and redeem rewards directly through the Coca-Cola app. This seamless digital integration ensures widespread participation and engagement.

The campaign’s tactical deployment of a brilliantly bizarre piece of content featuring Troy offering pent-up workers the relief of the scream, includes dayparting on YouTube and OOH media, strategically targeting the crucial lunchtime window when stress levels peak. This ensures Oasis is front-of-mind precisely when consumers are most receptive to a moment of relief.

Lily Ockenden, Oasis project lead, commented, "People thought nothing could be more refreshing than a juicy Oasis. Until we launched the Reward Scream campaign, which aims to refresh the lunchbreaks of Britain’s stressed-out workers and lighten their load through letting out a scream. So, who better than Oasis to reward the nation for the release they deserve?”

This campaign underscores Oasis’s dedication to not just being a drink, but a moment of joy and relief during the workday. Oasis is committed to saving Britain’s lunchbreaks, one joyful scream at a time.

Oasis Lunchbreak Reward Scream was developed centrally by WPP Studio X, supported by The & Partnership, WPP Media (EssenceMediaCom), Hogarth and Irresistible Studios and amplified by N2O and Burson.

