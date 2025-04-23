EDITION
Saatchi & Saatchi - USA
Advertising Agency
El Segundo, USA
https://www.wearesaatchi.com/
paula.adams@saatchi.com
310-214-6000
Saatchi & Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders
06/06/2025
Account Management Moments That Sold the Idea
28/05/2025
Toyota and Jordan Love Spotlight Next Generation’s Grand Entrance at 2025 NFL Draft
21/04/2025
Optimum Internet Spots Handle Households Need for Speed
11/04/2025
J.M. Smucker Co. Gives Snack Time a Fun Makeover with ‘Speakie Snackie'
19/03/2025
Get Up to Speed with Toyota's Motorsports Campaign
21/02/2025
Jordan Love Embraces the Toyotathon Love
30/12/2024
Toyota’s All-Electric Campaign Spreads the Secret
28/10/2024
Toyota ‘Stands Out in Every Sense’ in New Crown Family Campaign
30/09/2024
Saatchi & Saatchi to Award $10,000 to 2 BIPOC Students in 2024
17/09/2024
Toyota Invites Fans to 'Roll Deep' Together in NFL Campaign
09/09/2024
Meet Publicis Creative’s Unsung Heroes
04/09/2024
