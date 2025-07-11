Toyota Drives Into the DC Universe with Action-Packed 'Superman' Spot

Toyota is hitting the big screen in a supersized way. In DC Studios’ all new 'Superman' film, releasing in theatres July 11 from Warner Bros. Pictures, Toyota’s presence is unmistakable with a variety of vehicles appearing throughout the action-packed movie including the refreshed 2026 Toyota bZ, which takes centre stage as Lois Lane’s official ride.

In a unique fusion of pop culture and product innovation, Toyota’s all-electric vehicle isn’t just placed in the background—it plays a role. In a pivotal scene, Lois Lane arrives at the Hall of Justice in the bZ seeking help from the Justice Gang. The stylish, electrified vehicle becomes a visual symbol of strength and purpose, perfectly aligned with the bold spirit of Lois Lane.

The cinematic partnership between Toyota and Warner Bros. extends beyond the screen, with a specially wrapped bZ appearing on the red carpet at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on July 7 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

To complement the partnership, Saatchi & Saatchi created a spot showcasing the all-electric 2026 Toyota bZ taking centre stage in the new Superman.

“This partnership goes beyond a brand integration. It’s about storytelling,” said Dedra DeLilli, vice president marketing communications, Toyota. “The bZ embodies bold thinking, smart design, and a commitment to innovation – qualities that align with the spirit of Superman and the tenacity of Lois Lane. Together, they create a cinematic moment that brings purpose and personality to the Superman and Toyota brands.”

Like the new ‘Superman’ movie, the 2026 Toyota bZ Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) returns in new form with advancements in range, charging performance, and power. A larger lithium-ion battery takes a leap forward with an all-electric driving range rating of up to 314 miles. The charging experience is more convenient with a new North American Charging System (NACS) charging port, giving it access to thousands of high-speed charging stations nationwide. While variety soars, with a choice of XLE or Limited grades, available Front- or All-Wheel Drive (FWD or AWD), stylish single or two-tone paint colours, and a spacious modern interior.

This latest film partnership is part of Toyota’s larger commitment to aligning with stories and creators that inspire audiences through action, innovation and purpose. For fans of the film—and future-forward vehicles—the message is clear: adventure, like electrification, starts here.

