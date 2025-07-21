senckađ
Saatchi & Saatchi Hires Ben Grossman as President, New York

21/07/2025
Former Doner president joins the Publicis Creative agency as it looks to build creative and new business momentum

Image credit: Publicis Groupe / Emmanuel Andre

Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Ben Grossman as president of its New York office, as the agency looks to accelerate new business growth and elevate its creative excellence.

Ben was most recently president at Stagwell’sDoner and brings over a decade of leadership experience from roles at FCB and Jack Morton. He is known for blending different capabilities and marketing disciplines, and his award-winning work has earned more than 150 accolades – including the WARC Effectiveness Grand Prix, Gold Effies, Gold Lions, and Grand Clios – while delivering results for brands such as AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Stellantis, and Google.

"Ben embodies the creative excellence and ambition for growth that built Saatchi & Saatchi," said Susie Nam, CEO of Publicis Creative US. "His proven ability to orchestrate both simple and complex, integrated solutions makes him the perfect leader to guide Saatchi & Saatchi New York's continued success and unlock new opportunities for our clients."

"Ben's arrival signals our continued commitment to the Saatchi brand and our commitment to bringing top-tier talent to New York," added Chuck Maguy, CEO at Saatchi & Saatchi USA. "He'll immediately bring expertise, connections, and energy to our New York office, strengthening our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"Taking the reins of one of the world's most storied agencies - founded by entrepreneurial immigrants in their twenties who believed they could do better - is both humbling and energising," said Ben. "I'm excited to write the next chapter of this legendary agency.”

