news
Saatchi & Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders

06/06/2025
The Publicis Groupe agency Saatchi & Saatchi forward work for the likes of Toyota, Oreo, Waitrose and more that they hope will find success at Cannes Lions 2025

EE - Family Life





NFL - Lost Names



Tide - Collateral Stain Stories 



Waitrose - Sweet Suspicion


 

Toyota - Lovathon



Toyota - HiLux Hybrid 3.5 Tonnes Headline



Toyota HiLux - In A Pickle



Nana - Ruby Blooms



Minefield Honey x Kernel Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Harvesting Hope



Oreo - Square Cookie 



