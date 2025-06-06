EDITION
Saatchi & Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders
06/06/2025
The Publicis Groupe agency Saatchi & Saatchi forward work for the likes of Toyota, Oreo, Waitrose and more that they hope will find success at Cannes Lions 2025
EE - Family Life
NFL - Lost Names
Tide - Collateral Stain Stories
Waitrose - Sweet Suspicion
Toyota - Lovathon
Toyota - HiLux Hybrid 3.5 Tonnes Headline
Toyota HiLux - In A Pickle
Nana - Ruby Blooms
Minefield Honey x Kernel Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Harvesting Hope
Oreo - Square Cookie
