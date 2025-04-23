EDITION
RASCAL
Post Production Company
London, UK
https://www.rascalstudio.com
hello@rascalpost.com
020 3870 3600
PART OF
Work of the Week 22/08/25
22/08/2025
Ford Shows Us ‘How to Capri’ in True '70s Style
21/08/2025
O2 Helps England's Red Roses Charge into Women's Rugby World Cup
20/08/2025
Birds Eye Celebrates Epic in Everyday Eating
11/08/2025
Rustlers’ Taste Fantasy Waltzes in a Mouth Ballroom
21/07/2025
Jeremy Clarkson Undertakes AI-Powered Mission to Save British Pubs with Hawkstone
15/07/2025
Greater Anglia Invites Londoners to Escape the City
14/07/2025
NHS Urges You to Star in the Most Important Scene You’ll Never Be In
09/07/2025
Rustlers Ignites Full-Flavour Fantasy in Juicy Campaign
08/07/2025
Max from Ginny & Georgia Stars in Sparkling Ice x Netflix Campaign
08/07/2025
Work of the Week: 04/07/25
04/07/2025
The Loss Foundation Launches Moving Film on Grief and Connection
02/07/2025
