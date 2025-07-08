senckađ
news
Max from Ginny & Georgia Stars in Sparkling Ice x Netflix Campaign

08/07/2025
Only Child and director Sarah Dattani Tucker reimagine Wellsbury High in a fizz-filled, nostalgia-soaked spot blending teen drama, pop flair, and product-driven storytelling

Only Child, the transatlantic production studio, has teamed up with Sparkling Ice and Netflix’s integrated marketing team to bring Max from Ginny & Georgia into a bold, nostalgic, fizz-fuelled world. The campaign reimagines Wellsbury High—now with a Sparkling Ice twist—offering a chaotic, colour-soaked glimpse into Max’s signature drama and energy.

Directed by Sarah Dattani Tucker—whose work blends sophisticated playfulness with cool-girl edge—the spot brings a fresh, elevated aesthetic to the already beloved series. Sarah’s eye is sharp, stylish, and emotionally attuned—perfectly matching the tone of Sparkling Ice’s bold, flavour-forward identity.

Shot in Toronto, the film pays homage to Ginny & Georgia’s world while bubbling over with product-driven moments, sly humour, and odes to Y2K teen spirit. Bringing Max to life with her signature charm and edge, Sara Waisglass anchored the film with a performance that felt both true to character and totally fresh.

The campaign spans both digital and broadcast platforms: it lives across social media and as a TVC, airing exclusively on Netflix’s ad-supported subscription tier in the US.

The spot was executive produced by Dana Leonard and Brooke Edwards, who lead Only Child’s global footprint across the UK and US. With a commitment to creator-led storytelling and culturally relevant campaigns, Only Child continues to push boundaries between brands, entertainment, and fandoms.

