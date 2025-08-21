Ford Shows Us ‘How to Capri’ in True '70s Style

​Wieden+Kennedy London and Ford in Europe have launched How to Capri, a pan-European social video series led by a 70’s inspired detective showing drivers how to use their New All-Electric Capri - just like the classic Capri.



In decades gone-by, the Ford Capri was the car of choice for stuntmen and movie stars alike, and the new series injects that nostalgia directly into the present day with a showcase of iconic car moves inspired by retro cop and detective shows, broken down and taught step-by-step by a 70’s detective. With quick cuts, a throwback soundtrack, and footage intentionally degraded to give a 70’s feel; the series captures the spirit of the time whilst also being a perfect fit for the modern social audience. The films were produced by Arts & Sciences.

Created alongside Wieden+Kennedy London's social-first creative studio, Bodega, the series will also see the first ever UK brand partnership with GIPHY, with the films recut into bespoke GIFs available to users on every social platform, amplifying the reach of the content.

The work is the latest in the Mischief Rewired campaign developed by Wieden+Kennedy London, and the four films will roll out across Europe on Meta, TikTok, YouTube and more over the next three months.

​Irem Yeloglu, brand content manager at Ford in Europe, commented, “We’re absolutely delighted with this latest milestone in our wider Mischief Rewired campaign with Wieden+Kennedy London, supercharging iconic moments of mischief from our past with electric swagger and a thrilling modern spin. Once again, the spotlight is on the New All-Electric Capri, carrying on the legacy of mischief that the nameplate is known for with this social-first work.”

​David Colman, creative director at Wieden+Kennedy London commented, “This project was great fun to make. We took our cues from some of the best shows ever to hit TV like Starsky and Hutch, Magnum P.I. and The Professionals and went back to the Ford Capri’s early days in the 1970s and '80s. Digging through those vintage cop dramas, we unearthed some of the wildest (and occasionally questionable) car stunts of the era. From there, the scripts practically wrote themselves. The Ford team was great, just as excited as we were to bring that Capri swagger into the 21st century.”

​Alex Sattlecker, creative director at Wieden+Kennedy London commented, “Craig Ainsley, our director, didn't just bring a treatment - he came back with a full character study of a '70s TV detective named Terry Shoulders who frankly deserves his own spin-off series. Everything from the costumes to the title design to the aspect ratio was crafted to be authentic to the era that we were inspired by. We hope that people enjoy this throwback to the '70s as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life.”

