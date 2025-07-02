senckađ
The Loss Foundation Launches Moving Film on Grief and Connection

02/07/2025
Starring Kimberley Nixon and set to Aphex Twin’s 'Avril 14th,' Partizan London and Kabbage's campaign highlights the charity’s free support groups for those bereaved by cancer

The Loss Foundation, the UK’s only charity dedicated to supporting people bereaved by cancer, has commissioned a new film to promote its in-person and virtual support groups. As the charity grows, the film offers a poignant and real portrayal of grief’s isolating effects and the healing power of connection.

Directed by Robert Sanderson, the film features actress Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat, Cranford, Outlander) and is set to the brilliant piano piece “Avril 14th” by Aphex Twin. It shows how grief can isolate people and how sharing experiences in The Loss Foundation’s groups can make a real difference.

The film targets digital audiences across the UK and highlights the Foundation’s free, confidential support services. The Loss Foundation fills a vital gap for those dealing with cancer bereavement.

Created to encourage people to seek support, the film breaks the silence around grief with honest storytelling that reflects the real struggles of loss and the relief that comes from community. With sensitive direction, a moving score, and an authentic performance by Nixon, the film brings The Loss Foundation’s mission to life and helps reach those who need crucial support.

