Rustlers Ignites Full-Flavour Fantasy in Juicy Campaign

​Droga5, part of Accenture Song, has launched ‘Oh My Rustlers’, a bold new integrated campaign for Rustlers, the quick and tasty burger brand from Kepak. Running across digital, outdoor, and radio, the campaign encourages everyday people to reach for Rustlers during convenient meal moments – and savour every bite unapologetically.

At the centre of the campaign is a hero film in which an ordinary couple is transformed by a single bite of a Rustlers burger. Their everyday surroundings dissolve into a surreal fantasy of dance and desire, set to a beefy, rhythm-driven track – capturing the raw, full-flavour satisfaction Rustlers delivers in every bite.

Supporting the film, the OOH and outdoor executions feature oversized portraiture of mouths mid-bite – bold, visceral visuals that elevate the brand’s iconic two-handed burger moment. The campaign extends to radio, with rich sound design that immerses listeners in the full-on Rustlers experience.

Running until November, the campaign spans digital, OOH, outdoor, and radio channels in the UK.

Rebecca Simpkin, senior brand manager, Rustlers (a Kepak Group brand) said, “Oh My Rustlers is a celebration of enjoying the little moments in the everyday. Burgers just hit like nothing else and eating them is a sensory, enjoyable experience. We wanted to bring that to life with this campaign, whilst keeping that bold Rustlers style and humour.”

Ed Redgrave, creative director, Droga5, part of Accenture Song said, “Beef burger. And if that sounds awesome when I say it, it’s because it is. If that stirs the loins that your tastebuds definitely have, it’s because there is no greater occasion than treating yourself to one. When you’ve got burger on the brain, nothing else will do. Rustlers is an indulgent, beefy, bassy ballroom dance of a dining experience.”

