EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Photoplay / Playtime
A Production Company
Alexandria, Australia
http://www.photoplay.co/
hello@photoplay.co
+61 2 9698 4946
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Travel Platform Traveloka Enters Australian Market Via Bastion DBX
14/08/2025
Dad Does K-Pop Dance With Help From Google's AI-Powered Search
23/07/2025
Director Brought Silkworms to a Shoot About Kids Who’ve Lost Parents to Drugs
14/07/2025
Mirabel Foundation Debuts Campaign for Children Who Have Lost Parents To Drugs
30/06/2025
Allen's Lollies Brings the Fun to Routine Moments
26/06/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: Destination NSW and Leo Australia
06/06/2025
Destination NSW Campaign Tackles Sydney’s Perception Issue with Cameos From Olympians, Chefs, and Comedians
02/06/2025
A Poem, Warwick Thornton, and an Almost-Monsoon: How Apparent and Photoplay Brought Indigenous Mental Health to the Fore
29/05/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: Westerman Jilya Institute for Indigenous Mental Health and Apparent
23/05/2025
Alexandrena Parker Debuts Poetic Short Film, 'Screentime', at St Kilda Film Festival
21/05/2025
Warwick Thornton and Dr. Tracy Westerman Launch Film Tackling Indigenous Suicide Crisis
21/05/2025
Dropbear and Greenpeace Expose Hidden Cost of Long Line Fishing in Animated Spot
19/05/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1