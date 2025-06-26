senckađ
Allen's Lollies Brings the Fun to Routine Moments

26/06/2025
VML, MassiveMusic and Nestlé's catchy track shows how sweetness can elevate the most mundane moments

Allen’s Lollies has teamed up with VML to launch its newest equity campaign, ‘Bring the Fun.’ Bursting with colour, and irresistible sweetness, the integrated campaign brings bright, bold lolly-filled fun to Aussies.

The campaign captures everyday people caught in routine moments, from parents giving up their weekends to attend a kid’s birthday party or university students buried in library study sessions. These mundane situations are brought to life with humorous rapping and dancing when a bag of Allen’s lollies is shared. The suite of assets emphasises that even the most mundane moments can be elevated with a little sweetness shared.

The campaign debuts an original song, ‘I Bring the Lollies’, created in collaboration with VML, MassiveMusic and Nestlé.

The catchy track serves as the centrepiece of the campaign and is a nod to Allen’s history of iconic campaign jingles.

Melanie Chen, head of marketing - confectionery at Nestlé, commented, “Since its inception in 1891, Australians have trusted Allen’s to deliver unforgettably sweet moments to all parts of life. ‘Bring the Fun’ reminds everyone when you bring a bag of Allen’s lollies, you are bringing more than just a bag of lollies, you are bringing the fun to any occasion.”

VML’s group executive creative director, Stu Turner said, “Our inspiration for this campaign was sparked by the playful energy that Allen’s embodies. We set out to bridge  the gap between life’s everyday moments and the simple joy of a packet of lollies. ‘Bring the Fun’ affirms that Allen’s lollies are synonymous with good vibes, but most importantly fun. That’s the essence of the Allen’s brand and what this campaign encapsulates.”

The campaign is live across Australia on Broadcast Video on Demand, Online video, Social media, LiSTNR audio partnership and Out-of-home.

Credits
