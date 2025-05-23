senckađ
news
AUNZ Work of the Week: Westerman Jilya Institute for Indigenous Mental Health and Apparent

23/05/2025
Apparent and Photoplay’s 'Change Direction' tackles the Australian First Nations suicide crisis through a poetic film that centres Indigenous voices, LBB’s Tom Loudon writes

A powerful new campaign, ‘Change Direction’, brings together Aboriginal voices, creatives, and mental health experts to address Australia's Indigenous suicide crisis. The short film, directed by Warwick Thornton (Kaytetye) and backed by the Westerman Jilya Institute, centres on a palindromic poem that transforms despair into hope through cultural connection.

Written collaboratively by Apparent and Bundjalung-Gumbaynggirr poet Dakota Feirer, the film features Jingili-Mudburra-Waramungu actor Pedrea Jackson in a raw performance that balances trauma with resilience.

The spot comes amid alarming statistics: Aboriginal adult suicide rates have risen 30% in five years, with 42% of Indigenous youth accessing mental health services reporting suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Tracy Westerman said the existing, “broken” Australian mental health system was built "by the privileged to favour the healing methods of the most privileged, but delivers its services to the least privileged of us.”

“It’s time to rebuild it from the ground up, with Aboriginal excellence leading the way,” she said.

The palindrome structure, used as both a poetic device and a healing metaphor, mirrors the project's mission to reverse narratives. The presence of Aboriginal creatives at every level, from Warwick Thornton's direction to Butchulla musician Fred Leone's music, ensures a level of authentic storytelling.

The entirely pro bono media rollout, including 125 cinemas courtesy of Val Morgan, and Qantas’ commitment to show the short as a pre-show feature before all Australian movies across its fleet until the end of July, is also a huge boost for the initiative.

The real test will be sustaining momentum beyond Reconciliation Week. With screenings planned at the Opera House and 2026's World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference, let’s hope for lasting impact. Most importantly, it flips the script on who leads these conversations, demonstrating that solutions come with the inclusion of Indigenous voices.

v2.25.1