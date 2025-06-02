Destination NSW Campaign Tackles Sydney’s Perception Issue with Cameos From Olympians, Chefs, and Comedians

A new Destination NSW brand campaign, created by Leo Australia, showcases that there’s much more to discover in Sydney beyond its postcard attractions.





The next chapter of the ‘Feel New’ platform is designed to help locals and domestic visitors reappraise Sydney as a vibrant, surprising, and evolving destination. The campaign spotlights the Harbour City’s range of experiences – the kind you might only hear from a local.

Qualitative research conducted by The Lab showed people associate Sydney with icons like the Harbour Bridge and Opera House. But there’s a sense that once travellers have seen the well-known sites, Sydney doesn’t offer anything significantly different from other cities.

Destination NSW partnered with six NSW icons – including Olympian Jess Fox, comedic duo The Inspired Unemployed, ultra-marathon runner Nedd Brockmann, content mastermind Lucinda Price (aka Froomes), ARIA-winning musician Budjerah, and chef Dan Hong – to bust that myth.

Key target markets include Victoria, Queensland, and regional NSW. The next phase of the campaign will focus on other NSW destinations, but the tourism body started with Sydney because it has a bigger brand perception and consideration challenge than the rest of the state.





Destination NSW CEO Karen Jones said the campaign invites people to experience Sydney “differently”.

“Sydney is one of the world’s most recognisable cities – but this campaign invites people to experience it differently,” she said. “We’re going beyond the icons to show the unexpected and uniquely local side of Sydney that even seasoned travellers may have missed. This is Sydney, as told by those who know and love it best.”

Brand marketing will play a crucial role in achieving NSW’s ambitious visitor economy target of $91 billion by 2035.





The campaign has been brought to life across the entire visitor experience, with four films, outdoor media, and a concerted revamp of Sydney.com’s social channels.

Leo Australia ECD Tommy Cehak said the campaign goes beyond the traditional Sydney highlights.

"Sure, we all know Sydney for its famous harbour, Opera House, and beaches,” he said. “But in this latest evolution of the ‘Feel New’ platform, we look beyond these icons to uncover the incredible collision of nature, culture and wellness that exists here unlike anywhere else.”

NSW Minister for Tourism Steve Kamper added most Australians have “already seen the Harbour Bridge.”

“What is clear in the research is that our icons alone are not enough to get people to visit and revisit Sydney,” Steve explained. “We need to do a better job at showcasing all our city has to offer, we need to be more than our icons.

“We have the Blue Mountains, beaches, the Great Southern Reef, and vineyards all within a couple hours. We have world leading restaurants, an exciting blend of food cultures, the largest sporting events and a vibrant arts and music scene.

“There are infinite combinations of experiences on offer, and I think this campaign puts them top of mind for potential visitors.”





Each personality featured in the campaign has curated a personal itinerary, offering visitors new ways to experience the city, whether it’s the energy of an early-morning harbour kayak with Jess Fox or taking in the beauty of the Hawkesbury River and freshly picked oysters on a Sydney Oyster Tour with Dan Hong.

The insider itineraries also include The Inspired Unemployed’s interactive mystery picnic in the Royal Botanic Gardens, as well as stand-up paddleboard yoga. Nedd Brockmann encourages visitors to feel alive with a high-energy itinerary including Fit City Tours Sydney, Capybara Bathing, and dinner at Luc San Restaurant in Potts Point.

Lucinda (Froomes) Price recommends a Manly Snorkelling Tour, the Sydney Opera House Backstage Tour, and dining and drinks at The Ace Hotel in Surry Hills. Budjerah’s guide features a hot air balloon ride with Balloon Aloft in Camden.

The campaign will roll out across social, digital, TV, out of home and radio in regional NSW, South-East Queensland, and Victoria from June 1st to August 30th 2025.