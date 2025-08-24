senckađ
Airwallex Crushes Old Tools, Looks To 'Future of Finance' With Special and Accenture Song Media

24/08/2025
The campaign is the brand's biggest marketing investment to date, and the first major work from Accenture Song Media

Australia-founded financial platform Airwallex has launched a new brand campaign urging businesses to ditch outdated systems and embrace the 'Future of Finance'.

The campaign empowers businesses to challenge the legacy mindset, redefining modern finance while driving greater awareness and understanding of Airwallex’s suite of finance solutions and products.

Developed with independent creative agency Special, and with media strategy led by Accenture Song, the launch campaign features six films, each dramatising outdated financial processes and tools by smashing, crushing and destroying them with heavy machinery, from a wrecking ball demolishing a traditional financial institution to a steamroller flattening a payments screen.

Each film closes by showcasing Airwallex’s smarter products. For instance, faster FX transfers, international accounts opened in minutes not months, AI-powered spend management that saves time, and lower-fee payments. All connected in an all-in-one platform designed to fuel business growth.

Andrew Balint, vice president of marketing at Airwallex, APAC, said, “Airwallex isn’t simply redefining finance, we’re reimagining it from the ground up. Our infrastructure and software combine advanced AI smarts with world-class technology to deliver a next-generation global financial operating system.

“With high-yield global accounts, and AI enhanced products, businesses are responding. The proof is in the data: $900 million annualised revenue, $200 billion in transaction volume, and 13,000+ new customers in Q2 2025 alone. This campaign is about bringing that momentum to the world. With Airwallex, the Future of Finance isn’t tomorrow, it’s here today.”

Dave Hartmann, strategy partner at Special, said, “We’ve had so much fun building this new partnership with the excellent Airwallex team. From the start, we tasked ourselves with creating work that felt anti-category - bold, distinctive and proudly un-finance.”

The campaign is rolling out across a mix of channels. The 'Future of Finance' creative will appear on digital screens (BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, XTrackTV, Qantas In-Flight), social and display platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, 9Now, Uber), and high-visibility out-of-home placements in airports, offices and major transit hubs.

Sam Geer, managing director for media at Accenture Song ANZ, said, “Airwallex is rewriting the rules of business finance, and this campaign demanded a media strategy just as bold. The campaign is as creative and cohesive as it gets - by harnessing the full power of digital, social and high-impact, out-of-home advertising mediums, we’re ensuring this message cuts through to businesses everywhere.”

