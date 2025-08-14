Travel Platform Traveloka Enters Australian Market Via Bastion DBX

Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, has officially launched its brand in Australia with the unveiling of a new creative platform developed by Bastion: 'Why travel mediocre, when you can Traveloka'.

The campaign, which marks Traveloka’s first major foray into the Australian market, is a confident and irreverent creative statement designed to wake Aussies up to better ways to travel. Delivered through a suite of digital-first film, social, out-of-home, and digital assets, it flips the typical travel clichés on their head -- injecting a healthy dose of humour, realness, and enjoyment into a category dominated by sameness.

It is the first major work led by Bastion DBX, Bastion Digital’s recently launched arm specialising in digital native, DTC, and eCommerce brands. The campaign invites audiences to rethink the ‘meh’ moments of travel and shows how Traveloka makes it all easy, from flights and stays to experiences across Southeast Asia.

“Traveloka is the perfect example of the kind of digital-native, high-growth brand we’ve built DBX to serve, a digital leader looking to drive fast growth in a new market,” said Matt Robinson, managing director of Bastion DBX.

“They move fast, expect sharp thinking, and want creative work that seamlessly connects brand building with high velocity performance marketing. We built a cross-functional team from the best of Bastion that could go from insight to execution in weeks, not months, while drawing on the full creative, media, PR, and production scale of Bastion. We’re proud to launch this new creative platform for Traveloka.”

Bastion Group CEO, Cheuk Chiang added, “We are thrilled to be working with an innovative client like Traveloka who believes in the power of delivering the very best customer experience. This shows the strength and appeal of offering that’s designed for the best modern marketer.”

Bridhe McGroder, head of marketing, Traveloka, said, “This campaign captures the ease, value, and seamless experience Traveloka brings to travel planning.

“It’s designed for someone who wants intuitive tools, great deals, and the ability to holiday with less stress. As a Southeast Asian company, we know South East Asia better than anyone and understand it's not always the easiest place to travel to. We’ve already helped millions of people across the region explore more easily and confidently, and we hope this new campaign shows off the same local know-how, insight and expertise to inspire Aussie travellers.”

The launch campaign is rolling out across YouTube, TikTok, Meta and out-of-home in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast with creative executions including social-first videos and dynamic visuals showcasing the ease and depth of Traveloka’s offering in Southeast Asia. The creative platform will extend into trade marketing and influencer activations throughout the year.

