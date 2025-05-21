Alexandrena Parker Debuts Poetic Short Film, 'Screentime', at St Kilda Film Festival

'Screentime', the debut short film exploring the impact of digital devices on childhood imagination by Australian photographer and director Alexandrena Parker, will screen at the St Kilda Film Festival as part of the Brave New Worlds session at the Astor Theatre, Friday 7 June, 4:30pm–6:00pm.

Represented by Photoplay Photography, Alexandrena is known for her warm, cinematic visuals and emotionally resonant storytelling in commercial photography. With 'Screentime', she turns her lens to the quietly urgent issue of digital dependency in childhood -- crafting a poetic, thought-provoking take on how imagination is eroded by constant stimulation.

"I made this film because I believe boredom is essential. In the silence of it, imagination is born," says Alexandrena. "Screentime explores what we lose when we trade creative play for glowing screens. It’s a topic close to my heart as a parent and artist."

Juxtaposing screen-based inertia with the wonder of tactile, imaginative play, the film speaks to a broader social conversation. What makes 'Screentime' distinctive is not just its subject matter, but Alexandrena’s approach: the film’s direction feels both nostalgic and urgent, grounded in human emotion and visual storytelling that lingers. With Alexandrena’s unique ability to think deeply and artistically about social impact topics, 'Screentime' marks her as a fresh, important voice in Australia’s screen landscape.

Following its premiere, 'Screentime' has been selected by several Oscar-qualifying film festivals across Australia, the United States, and Europe, a rare achievement for a debut work and a testament to its creative resonance.

Catch the film in Melbourne at the St Kilda Film Festival’s Brave New Worlds program alongside some of Australia’s top new filmmakers.

EVENT DETAILS:

​Friday 7 June 4:30pm – 6:00pm Astor Theatre, Melbourne

