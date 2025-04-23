EDITION
Nexus Studios
Production Company
London, UK
Nexus Studios Signs Directing Duo Balázs & Cátia to Its Roster
30/06/2025
Colin the Cuckoo Crashes Telstra’s 'App O’Clock' with Sarcastic Charm
12/06/2025
Greater Anglia Brings London Closer to East Anglia Day Trippers in Playful Campaign by Atomic
01/05/2025
Uncommon, Nexus Studios and Company 3 Top UK Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
20/03/2025
Nexus Studios Signs WERE, a New Dynamic Director Collective, to Its Commercial Roster
19/03/2025
Cute Animals Hope for a World without Cruelty in Humane Society International Rebrand
14/02/2025
The Moment I Fell in Love With Film
14/02/2025
Nexus Studios Introduces Eastend Western and Launch Event
04/02/2025
4 Projects Receive Highest Honour as The Immortal Awards Announces 2024 Winners
08/01/2025
The Directors: Hannah Lau-Walker
13/12/2024
Most Read of 2024: New Zealand’s Biggest Stories
12/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
