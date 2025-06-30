Nexus Studios Signs Directing Duo Balázs & Cátia to Its Roster

​Nexus Studios has signed directing duo Balázs & Cátia to its roster for commercial representation. Placing storytelling at the centre of everything they do, the duo is known for their meticulous approach that balances conceptual precision with bold technical ambition.

With a wide and deep skillset to dive into, Balázs & Cátia tackle every brief style-agnostically, finding the right medium for the right story. Their work has spanned everything from 3D animation to replacement animation, live action to creating bespoke innovations for a unique mixed-media approach.

Their work has been recognised by D&AD, Creative Circle, Pictoplasma, Vimeo Staff Picks, AICP, 1.4 Awards, and has received nominations from BAFTA, SXSW, UKMVAs and Ciclope. A perfect complement to each other’s creative practice, Balázs & Cátia’s backgrounds combine conceptual, technical and production expertise, elevating each project to its unique creative and narrative potential.

“The moment Nexus Studios reached out, our hearts had already said ‘yes’ before ourminds could catch up – no surprise there, as we’re both fueled by the same bold andbeautiful ideas! Now, we’re channelling that shared spark into something real, with a teamthat thrives on depth, originality, and fearless innovation.” said Balázs & Cátia, directors, Nexus Studios.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Balázs and Cátia to Nexus Studios. They are exciting,boundary-pushing talents whose work blends visual innovation with emotional punch.Whether using film, animation, or experimental techniques, they consistently deliverconceptually ambitious ideas grounded in story. We’re excited to see what worlds they’llbuild next.” said Chris O’Reilly, CCO and co-founder, Nexus Studios.