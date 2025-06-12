senckađ
Colin the Cuckoo Crashes Telstra’s 'App O’Clock' with Sarcastic Charm

12/06/2025
Nexus Studios and director Laurie Rowan team up with +61 and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire to deliver a witty, animated campaign starring a hilariously jaded cuckoo clock

Nexus Studios has released a new comical campaign for Telstra, created in partnership with +61 and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. Directed by Laurie Rowan, the series of spots stars Colin, an endearingly disgruntled cuckoo clock character who brings a fresh and funny twist to Telstra’s latest promotion, 'App O’Clock.'

The snappy, self-aware adverts continue the tactile and humorous tone established in Telstra’s previous campaigns. Each features a wooden cuckoo increasingly exasperated by the unoriginal scripts he’s been given, playing out his frustration with deadpan charm.

Director Laurie Rowan chose 3D animation to bring Colin to life, providing a high level of control and adaptability during production. This allowed the Nexus Studios team to heighten the comedy through subtle micro-expressions, tonal shifts, and iterative refinements. The aesthetic blends CG with stop-motion and puppetry influences, using the replacement method for Colin’s mouth and eyes to give the series its unique visual language.

To complete Colin’s design, a blend of practical considerations and character traits was considered, with exaggerated features like a large head and tiny legs helping to highlight his grandiose yet undignified persona. His sweeping wings lend the silhouette of a regency-era actor with billowing sleeves, and his stiff, unbending legs force a gloriously awkward slapping walk. Meanwhile, a minimalist wardrobe of socks and trainers, accented with the unexpected appearance of nipple rings, serves to emphasise his vulnerability and eccentricity.

“I’m immensely proud of what we created and the team involved. Everyone from the agency to the compers and editors was at the top of their game throughout. Colin feels real to me, and despite his self-importance and uncharitable outlook, I still find myself drawn to him and his lovely little shoes. I hope others feel the same.” said director, Laurie Rowan, Nexus Studios.

