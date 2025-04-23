EDITION
Easy Mondays
Production Company
New York, USA
https://easymondays.tv/
MONDAYS@EASYMONDAYS.TV
Easy Mondays Welcomes Directing Duo That Jam
23/06/2025
Easy Mondays Hires EP Taylor Powers
17/06/2025
Promised Land Dairy’s ‘Fancy?’ Campaign Pokes Fun at Luxury with Backyard Glamour
19/05/2025
“It’s a Creative Decision”: Why Easy Mondays and Saskia d’Altena Are Heading to London
24/02/2025
Bespoke Production Company Easy Mondays Lands in London
11/11/2024
Meet Your Makers: Saskia d'Altena on Making The Climb with No Handouts
14/10/2024
Martin Donozo Joins Easy Mondays as a New Director
08/10/2024
Easy Mondays Partners with Ripple Reps for West Coast Commercial Representation
11/09/2024
Anna and Eli of Rotholz Reps Join Easy Mondays for East Coast Commercial Representation
06/09/2024
BLOK: A Directing Duo's Journey from TV to Comedy, Absurdism and Beyond
23/08/2024
Marcello Hernandez and Myke Towers Celebrate the Vibrant Latin History In Baseball
10/06/2024
Step into the Joyful World of Dating in Bumble Spots
08/05/2024
