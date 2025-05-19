Promised Land Dairy’s ‘Fancy?’ Campaign Pokes Fun at Luxury with Backyard Glamour

Promised Land Dairy has launched a playful new series of spots, 'Country Club, Spa Day, 5 Star Resort,' produced by Easy Mondays + Poster. Directed by Plastico.

The campaign features a trio of humorous vignettes that explore the idea of luxury as a mindset. Each spot opens with a tightly framed, hyper-stylized moment: a man lining up his golf swing with quiet concentration, a bath-robed woman sipping a drink, and a woman in sunglasses lounging with a martini glass. Everything looks and sounds refined, complete with classical music and polished cinematography. But as the camera pulls back, the illusion collapses. The glamorous resort turns out to be a backyard kiddie pool, the imaginary spa is a cluttered kitchen, and the golf course is a patch of grass with a toy putting mat.

The final voiceover lands the punchline, 'Rich Decadent Milk. Fancy? Promised Land Dairy.'

“The idea came from Promised Land because it’s really the richest milk around but that richness doesn’t need to take itself too seriously,” said Rodrigo Rothschild, creative director at Bakery. “Inspired by brands like Grey Poupon, we wanted to play with the contrast between indulgence and everyday messiness in a fun, self-aware way. By leaning into humour and real-life moments, the brand feels more modern, playful, and uniquely confident.”

That visual play between elegance and irony became the creative foundation for Plastico, who crafted each vignette with a hyper-stylized lens and deliberate comedic tension.

“To craft these films, we explored the visual language of various directors and photographers, but if we had to single out one key influence it would be the art of Martin Parr,” said Michu Bianchi from directing team Plastico. “Parr has a knack for uncovering something slightly kitschy yet undeniably beautiful in everyday life, and that balance of sincerity and irony became our north star.”

Shot with warm, stylized lighting and meticulous production design, the campaign leans into contrast. The team played with blocking and pacing to create each fantasy, then used carefully timed pullbacks to reveal the grounded, everyday truth behind each scene.

“The humour we were going for relied on well-placed breaths and pauses, so the biggest challenge was packing all of that into a single shot in just a few seconds,” the directors added. “The best way to solve this was to pull off the entire gag in one continuous take, starting locked in close, then dollying out to reveal the full, unexpected reality. Letting the camera movement itself deliver the joke.”

This seamless blend of comedy and craft was supported by a performance-driven approach. “We focused on casting performers with natural comedic timing and set up scenes to encourage improvisation,” said Plastico. “One of our favorite moments, the pinky raise, was completely improvised and ended up elevating the entire piece.”

Promised Land Dairy reminds us to reimagine luxury, not as something distant or out of reach, but as something you can create, even in your own backyard.

