Easy Mondays Welcomes Directing Duo That Jam

New York-based production company Easy Mondays has signed UK-based directing duo That Jam for US representation.

That Jam is made up of Joe and Samuel, two long time collaborators with a love for character-driven comedy, world-building, and visually stylised storytelling. Their work is as witty as it is cinematic, blending sharp timing with rich art direction and punchy performances. Whether they’re spoofing tropes in a three-minute Cadbury heist film or crafting comedy shorts, That Jam brings a level of precision and irreverence that feels both playful and top-notch.

“For us, it starts with taking the characters and story seriously, even if the world around them is completely ridiculous,” says the duo. “If you can ground the emotion in something real, the humour hits harder and feels earned, not just tacked on. We’re always aiming for that moment where people are smiling without quite realising why, where the funny and the heartfelt sneak up on them at the same time.”



The pair is known for being amazingly prepared, often showing up to set with their own previs. Their treatments are meticulous and collaborative, making the on-set experience smoother for everyone involved. That mix of rigor and fun is a signature of their work, and it’s part of what drew Easy Mondays to the duo in the first place.



“We’re excited to bring a bit of British mischief to the mix,” they add. “There’s something brilliant about the way US clients embrace big ideas and bold humour, it’s like being handed a giant sandbox and told, ‘Go play.’ But seriously, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Easy Mondays to collaborate with US clients who aren’t afraid to take creative risks, and maybe a few comedic ones too. American humour has a boldness and weirdness we love, and we’re excited to bring our own flavour of funny to the party. And as a duo who’s made a career out of finding the funny in life’s everyday awkwardness, we’re just thrilled they’re letting us out of the country.”



“The diversity of That Jam’s work really blew us away and the beauty in their wide range of capabilities is that they always keep their true passion at the forefront - comedy gold” says Saskia D’Altena, executive producer at Easy Mondays. “Their comedic tone embraces unique characters, situations and timing that I really can’t wait to see applied to more work here in the US.”



That Jam has brought all that visual wit and stylish quirk to major campaigns for brands like Adidas, McDonald’s, Mastercard, and Google, just to name a few. Through it all, they’ve managed to keep the work fun, collaborative, and unmistakably theirs, setting them apart in an often niche-driven field.



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with That Jam for the US. Their work is a reflection of their awesome personalities, energising, funny, and fantastical, filled with character, craft, and humour at its core. They cover the full range of comedy, from subtle smiles to big laughs, always with a razor sharp sense of timing and tone.” says Asori Soto, Easy Mondays managing director. “Something that really stands out is their commitment to excellence. They way they prep each project, considering every detail, and always pushing beyond the ask, builds a foundation that allows them to deliver imaginative, finely crafted work time after time. We can’t wait to collaborate on bold, original pieces that blend their incredible sense of humour with the scale and spectacle they pull off so well.”



As the duo’s work continues to blur the line between commercial and cinematic, Easy Mondays looks forward to expanding their presence stateside.

