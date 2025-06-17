Easy Mondays Hires EP Taylor Powers

New York-based production company Easy Mondays has hired Taylor Powers as its new executive producer.



Starting this month, Taylor brings nearly six years of experience as a talent agent, most recently repping talent with Hunky Dory. Previously, Taylor produced at DDB, FCB and Guy Bauer Productions in Chicago.



“Being a talent agent isn’t just about getting directors work, it’s about getting them the right work,” Taylor tells LBB. “Whether it’s re-energising an A-lister’s trajectory, helping pivot into a genre they’re passionate about but haven’t had the chance to explore, or nurturing an up-and-comer, it’s been one of the most rewarding parts of my career. I can’t wait to bring all of that experience to EM’s roster.”



Taylor quickly discovered her true strength in supporting directors “side by side” as a partner. Now with experience across agencies and talent management she brings a 360° view of the industry, grounded in collaboration, communication, and organisation.



“The real challenge is reading between the lines to see the potential for a director’s reel and setting them up for success… EPs and reps are our director’s biggest cheerleaders, but if we don’t understand what we’re cheering for, we can’t help them get where or what they want. Listening to their goals and sometimes pushing them to consider our point of view, is key to building trust and moving toward a shared vision.”



Easy Mondays’ founder and EP, Asori Soto, says that Taylor’s experience with some of the top production companies – Canada, Stink, BlinkInk, Love Song – and directorial talent – The Sacred Egg, Oscar Hudson, Nicolás Méndez, Daniel Wolfe – has honed her “great taste and sharp creative eye”.



He adds, “What makes her stand out is how she connects people and ideas. She’s curious, she listens, and she knows how to pair the right talent with the right opportunity. At Easy Mondays, she’s helping lead and grow our North America division, working across commercial strategy, roster development, and how we keep evolving creatively.”



Having originally met at an Easy Mondays happy hour when Taylor first moved to New York, the company’s kindness and curiosity stuck with her, as well its ‘realness and hunger to keep pushing forward’, which aligns with her own values. “Ambitious, craft-driven, and genuinely kind, they made an impression on me from day one,” she explains.



“One thing I love about Easy Mondays is how firmly they champion the roster wholeheartedly. Both within the commercial space, or even investing in short or long-form projects that allow us to flex our creative muscles beyond the usual advertising grind. Currently in the pipeline is a music doc about a country legend and from the few frames I’ve seen, it has the makings to be something quite special.”



This refers to their current documentary in production on country singers Dale Watson and Celine Lee – not to mention ‘El Monstruo’, another feature in development with MarVista and Marginal Media, aiming to shoot later this year.



Discussing her own goals, Taylor adds, “I'm looking for talent that wants to grow with us. People who create work that makes you stop and wonder, ‘How did they do that?’. Talent that thrives on creative challenges. And most importantly, someone who’s down to join me for a second helping of Asori’s famous ropa vieja.”



According to Asori, Taylor’s first focus will be just that – evolving the roster to find new creative and commercial opportunities. “We want to grow creatively and strategically, by developing our talent, discovering new voices that align with our ethos, and expanding the kind of work we’re known for.”



Taylor adds that she’s dreaming big with her new team during a “pivotal moment” to lay the groundwork for Easy Mondays’ next chapter. “It will be built on hard work, the right people, and the magic that got us here to begin with,” she says. “Our focus is finding talent who fit the culture and creative spirit, while giving our current roster fresh opportunities to grow and take bigger swings… With this momentum, I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

