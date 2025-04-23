EDITION
Circonflex
Music & Sound
Montreal, Canada
http://www.circonflex.com/
info@circonflex.com
+1 514 228 1658
Circonflex Music Agency Expands into the US Market
10/06/2025
The Villeneuve Family and Sid Lee Bring Racing Driver Gilles Villeneuve Back to Life
30/05/2025
Pizza Pizza Makes an XXL Delivery to Officially Launch New Pizza
29/04/2025
This Toilet Paper Helps Prevent Colorectal Cancer
17/02/2025
Bell's 5G+ Coverage Boogies Down to the Super Bowl
11/02/2025
What It Takes to Sonically Brand One of Canada’s Leading Home Improvement Companies
03/02/2025
Bringing the Minecraft Experience to Life Through the Power of Sound
15/01/2025
Work of the Year: LBB Americas’ Favourite Campaigns of 2024
16/12/2024
Tanguay Furniture Becomes Canada's Official Holiday Hiding Spot
10/12/2024
Food Brings Feuding Families Together in IGA Christmas Spot
11/11/2024
The Rec Room’s Life-Sized 'Claw Game' Lifts People Out of Their Everyday Lives
17/10/2024
This PSA Proves Canada Is One of the Safest Places for Children - Unless They’re Online
01/10/2024
