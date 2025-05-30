The Villeneuve Family and Sid Lee Bring Racing Driver Gilles Villeneuve Back to Life

Image credit: Portmanteau Media Inc

The Villeneuve family, in collaboration with creative agency Sid Lee, has announced the revival of Gilles Villeneuve, an ambitious initiative aimed at openly sharing the true essence of both man and driver while celebrating his unique legacy with the Quebec public and international audiences.



This initiative goes beyond simply preserving his personal history; it aims to impart his legacy to future generations by using the many digital and technological platforms available today.





"After my father's passing, we were too young to understand the scope of Gilles' impact. We let others handle his legacy after which Jacques’ own racing career was in full development. Today, we are ready to take back control and ensure his story lives on," says Melanie Villeneuve, daughter of Gilles Villeneuve. "Through this brand, we want to create a movement of pride around his life, ensure the longevity of his memory and inspire future generations."

L-R: Robert Charlebois, Mélanie Villeneuve, Yvon Lambert, Normand Legault. Credit: Karel Chladek



To celebrate and preserve the unique journey of Gilles Villeneuve, the eponymous brand, created by Sid Lee, is rolling out a series of ambitious initiatives. Among them, a brand-new website has just been launched, featuring an exclusive capsule collection inspired by Gilles’ world and his cultural impact in Quebec and beyond.

Several projects are currently in development, including a film about Gilles' rise in motorsport, from his beginnings in snowmobile racing to signing with Ferrari, starring Rosalie Bonenfant and Rémi Goulet.

Additionally, in collaboration with Sid Lee Architecture, an experiential space dedicated to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve is being envisioned for Montreal. This immersive venue would allow visitors to relive key moments from his career, experience his exceptional talent, and dive into the living history of motorsport at its highest level. This space also aims to serve as both a symbolic and tangible bridge between Montreal and Berthierville, the driver's hometown, thereby strengthening the ties between his roots and his international influence.

Through these efforts, the Villeneuve family hopes to share the values that guided Gilles throughout his life, to inspire, unite, and pass on a timeless passion that transcends generations.



